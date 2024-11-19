Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free T90S - Bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne BT Dolby Atmos

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Wsparcie

LG TONE Free T90S - Bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne BT Dolby Atmos

TONE-T90S

LG TONE Free T90S - Bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne BT Dolby Atmos

(0)
Logo tech radar recommends Award

„To doskonała para bezprzewodowych słuchawek dousznych, które mają wszystko” (TechRadar, 08/2024)
Logo Computer Bild Award

„LG Tone Free T90S odtwarzają muzykę w przyjemnie ciepły i zrównoważony sposób”.
Logo KOPFHOERER.DE Award

„Redukcja szumów w LG TONE Free T90S jest na bardzo wysokim poziomie”.
Logo av magazine.de Award

„Nowe przetworniki w LG TONE Free T90S zapewniają bogaty i mocny niski bas".
Logo Best Buy Home Cinema Choice Award

„To doskonała opcja prawdziwie bezprzewodowych słuchawek dousznych”.

Logo Computer Hoy Award

„…zapewniają doskonały dźwięk, bardzo dobrą redukcję szumów i niesamowicie ogromną baterię”.
Logo Andro4all Award

„…te słuchawki stały się jednymi z naszych ulubionych w tym roku”.
Logo ON OFF Award

„…wysoka jakość dźwięku i niezwykle skuteczna adaptacyjna aktywna redukcja szumów”.

Widok z przodu na czarny TONE Free T90S z odkrytą podstawką. Czarne słuchawki douszne są celowo wysunięte dla celów konstrukcyjnych. Za nimi znajduje się biały TONE Free T90S. W prawym, dolnym rogu znajduje się pierwsze na świecie logo Dolby Atmos.

Pierwsze na świecie słuchawki Dolby Atmos 

Z Head Tracking™ we wszystkich obszarach rozrywki       

 

 

 

* Słuchawki douszne Dolby Atmos z serii LG T90 to pierwsze na świecie bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne obsługujące Dolby Head Tracking™ we wszystkich treściach i urządzeniach.

Dowiedz się więcej na temat grafenu

Odkryj, jak grafen kształtuje przyszłość urządzeń audio.

 

Informacje o grafenie

Pokazany jest sześciokątny wzór. Kliknij, aby dowiedzieć się więcej na temat materiałów grafenowych.

Dźwięk Dolby na wszystkich urządzeniach

T90S oferuje teraz Dolby Atmos i Dolby Head Tracking™ dla wszystkich urządzeń. Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer sprawią, że poczujesz różnicę za sprawą najbardziej wciągającego i naturalnego dźwięku.

Czarne słuchawki douszne T90S unoszą się w nieskończonej przestrzeni. Po lewej stronie przedstawiono widok lewej wkładki dousznej z przodu. Po prawej stronie pokazano prawą słuchawkę. Pośrodku wyświetlane jest logo słuchawek Dolby Atmos, a obok niego umieszczono grafikę dźwięku.

* Słuchawki douszne Dolby Atmos z serii LG T90 to pierwsze na świecie bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne obsługujące Dolby Head Tracking™ we wszystkich treściach i urządzeniach.

Najlepsze wrażenia

Dolby Head tracking™

Doświadcz dźwięku przestrzennego poruszającego się razem z Tobą

Słuchawki T90S zapewniają dźwięk 3D poprzez monitorowanie ruchów głowy. Zapewniają spójny dźwięk pod każdym kątem, pozwalając doświadczyć głębokiego zanurzenia i realizmu wewnątrz wirtualnej kopuły dźwiękowej. 

Uśmiechnięta kobieta z T90S. Aby podkreślić funkcję Dolby Head Tracking™, wokół jej głowy wyświetlana jest ilustracyjna kula.

* Obraz symulowany w celach ilustracyjnych.

Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer

Dźwięk przestrzenny 3D

Zwiększ swoje wrażenia audio dzięki bardziej spersonalizowanemu dźwiękowi 3D. Dolby Virtualizer rozszerza wymiarowość przestrzenną, zapewniając wrażenia dźwiękowe jak na stadionie, podczas gdy Optimizer pozwala usłyszeć naturalny i głośniejszy dźwięk bez zakłóceń.

* Dostępne w aplikacji TONE Free.

Dźwięk wykonany z wysokiej jakości grafenu

Lekki jak papier, jednak wytrzymały jak metal, czysty grafen zwiększa wydajność T90S, zapewniając bogatszy, bardziej realistyczny dźwięk.

Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Utrzymuj otoczenie w ciszy.Nieważne, gdzie jesteś.

Ciesz się wciągającymi treściami, gdziekolwiek jesteś, dzięki optymalnemu ANC. T90S dostosowuje się do poziomu hałasu otoczenia w czasie rzeczywistym, zapewniając optymalną redukcję hałasu.

Obraz ten jest symulacją ilustrującą funkcję Adaptive Noise Cancelling w słuchawkach T90S.

Przedstawiono dwie końcówki douszne. Po lewej stronie widać poprzednie słuchawki, a po prawej końcówkę T90S, która lepiej izoluje hałas.

  Przyjemność dla ucha

 Nowe końcówki douszne lepiej izolują hałas. Tworzą lepsze uszczelnienie i   skuteczniej blokują hałas. Ma to duży wpływ na poziom redukcji szumów.

System 3 mikrofonów i VPU

Niech Twój głos zostanie usłyszany

Rozmowy brzmią naturalnie i wyraźnie. Wbudowany system trzech mikrofonów i moduł Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) monitorują szumy tła, wychwytują głos i wykrywają ruchy szczęki w celu poprawy jakości połączeń. Nowy mikrofon Hi-SNR dodatkowo redukuje hałas otoczenia.

* Mikrofon Hi-SNR: Wysoki stosunek sygnału do szumu na poziomie od 65 dB do 68 dB.

Widok z bliska na czarny model T90S.

Algorytm separacji głosu/szumu

Twój głos rozbrzmiewa głośno i wyraźnie

Od lewej do prawej: Kobieta rozmawia przez telefon na zewnątrz, ma założone słuchawki T90S, które redukują szumy tła, dzięki czemu rozmówca słyszy wyraźnie tylko jej głos.

Hałas zlewa się z głosem rozmówcy podczas rozmowy telefonicznej

T90S analizuje otoczenie użytkownika.

Od lewej do prawej: Kobieta rozmawia przez telefon na zewnątrz, ma założone słuchawki T90S, które redukują szumy tła, dzięki czemu rozmówca słyszy wyraźnie tylko jej głos.

T90S oddziela głos od hałasu

Oddziela głos od szumów z otoczenia.

Od lewej do prawej: Kobieta rozmawia przez telefon na zewnątrz, ma założone słuchawki T90S, które redukują szumy tła, dzięki czemu rozmówca słyszy wyraźnie tylko jej głos.

Usłysz głos z pełną wyrazistością

Słuchawki T90S wykorzystują algorytm VPU i separacji głosu od szumów, niezależnie od tego, czy masz spotkanie, czy rozmawiasz przez telefon.

Tryb szeptu

To pozostanie między Wami. Wystarczy wyjąć prawą słuchawkę i mówić szeptem blisko mikrofonu. Tryb szeptu umożliwia prowadzenie prywatnych rozmów.

Tryb słuchania

Dopuść do siebie dźwięki z otoczenia. Tryb słuchania pomaga lepiej słyszeć otoczenie.

Tryb konwersacji

Stuknij, aby przełączyć na tryb konwersacji, będąc ze znajomym. Wzmacnia to głos osoby, z którą rozmawiasz. Dzięki temu możesz rozmawiać ze znajomymi bez wyciągania słuchawek.

Zrównoważony design

Stworzone do dźwięku, stworzone dla uszu

T90S został naukowo zaprojektowany tak, aby idealnie pasował, motywując Cię podczas treningu i pomagając skupić się w pracy. 

Dopasowanie technologiczne

Dla Twojego komfortu

Poczuj izolację od świata zewnętrznego. Nowa ergonomiczna konstrukcja zapewnia pełną wygodę, a miękkie wkładki douszne klasy medycznej przylegają do uszu, umożliwiając wielogodzinne słuchanie bez ich obciążania. 

Renderowanie ucha. Renderowanie ucha z trzema czarno-białymi kropkami w celu pokazania punktów orientacyjnych. Renderowanie ucha ze słuchawką wewnątrz w celu pokazania wirtualnego dopasowania. Renderowanie ucha z czarnymi kropkami i liniami w celu pokazania analizy ergonomicznej.

Skanowanie 3D

Trójwymiarowy rysunek kształtu ucha 300 osób

Renderowanie ucha. Renderowanie ucha z trzema czarno-białymi kropkami w celu pokazania punktów orientacyjnych. Renderowanie ucha ze słuchawką wewnątrz w celu pokazania wirtualnego dopasowania. Renderowanie ucha z czarnymi kropkami i liniami w celu pokazania analizy ergonomicznej.

Oznakowanie terenu

Wynik modelowania rysunku 3D

Renderowanie ucha. Renderowanie ucha z trzema czarno-białymi kropkami w celu pokazania punktów orientacyjnych. Renderowanie ucha ze słuchawką wewnątrz w celu pokazania wirtualnego dopasowania. Renderowanie ucha z czarnymi kropkami i liniami w celu pokazania analizy ergonomicznej.

Wirtualne dopasowanie

Wirtualne dopasowanie słuchawek

Renderowanie ucha. Renderowanie ucha z trzema czarno-białymi kropkami w celu pokazania punktów orientacyjnych. Renderowanie ucha ze słuchawką wewnątrz w celu pokazania wirtualnego dopasowania. Renderowanie ucha z czarnymi kropkami i liniami w celu pokazania analizy ergonomicznej.

Analiza ergonomiczna

Sprawdź ciśnieniową część wyniku zużycia

Logo Postech i Ergonomic Design Technology Lab.

Kolaż osób używających słuchawek T90S na co dzień. Z lewej, z góry na dół, kobieta ogląda telewizję z T90S, a mężczyzna korzysta z laptopa z T90S. Z prawej, od góry do dołu, mężczyzna korzysta z T90S podczas używania tabletu, a kobieta ogląda wideo ze swojego smartfona w metrze.

Higiena UVnano

Czyste uszy. Czyste dźwięki.

Bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne można dezynfekować w etui ładującym. Jest zbudowane z lamp UV i rozszerzonego obszaru UV LED, aby docierać do całej wkładki i eliminować aż 99,9% bakterii.

Widok LG TONE Free T90S z góry z otwartym etui. Słuchawka douszna umieszczona jest na powierzchni, aby pokazać oświetlenie UV Nano. Tekst wyświetlany jest obok słuchawek.

* UVnano to połączenie diod LED UV i nanometrów.

* Niezależne testy wykazały, że podstawka ładująca UVnano redukuje 99,9% bakterii z gatunku escherichia coli, staphylococcus aureus i klebsiella pneumonia w słuchawkach dousznych w ciągu dziesięciu minut ładowania. Funkcja UV LED działa tylko podczas ładowania. Wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od środowiska użytkowania.

* Dioda LED UV jest niewidoczna i aktywuje się tylko wtedy, gdy podstawka ładująca jest zamknięta z umieszczonymi w niej słuchawkami. Niebieskie światło nastrojowe służy wyłącznie do celów estetycznych i pojawia się po otwarciu pokrywy stacji ładującej.

* Ten produkt wykorzystuje technologię UV o długości fali od 265 do 285 nanometrów.

* Obrazy są symulowane w celu podkreślenia funkcji. 

Zdjęcie funkcji Multi Point i Multi Pairing. Interfejs widżetu TONE Free jest wyświetlany w lewym dolnym rogu. Czarne słuchawki T90S znajdują się pośrodku. Po prawej stronie pokazano interfejs smartfona i laptopa.

Multi Point & Multi Pairing

Łącz więcej, paruj szybciej

Słuchawki douszne można bezproblemowo sparować z maksymalnie pięcioma urządzeniami. Połącz się z dwoma urządzeniami jednocześnie dzięki Multi Point & Multi Pairing. Wystarczy dodać urządzenia w aplikacji lub widżecie TONE Free, aby przełączać się między urządzeniami.

* Obraz na ekranie jest symulowany. UX/UI może ulec zmianie.

Aplikacja TONE Free

Prosta kontrola

Teraz możesz zapisać swoje preferencje, konfigurując profile, sprawdzić żywotność baterii i cieszyć się płynnym dźwiękiem.

Wytrzymałość baterii

Naładuj raz, słuchaj cały dzień

Naładuj je w mgnieniu oka i ciesz się dźwiękiem tak długo, jak chcesz. Słuchawki T90S pozwalają na 9 godzin słuchania przy wyłączonym ANC i do 36 godzin słuchania przy korzystaniu z etui.

* Żywotność baterii zależy od ustawień urządzenia, warunków otoczenia, sposobu użytkowania oraz wielu innych czynników.

* W oparciu o wewnętrzne testy jakości LGE, baterie słuchawek i podstawki wystarczają odpowiednio na 9 i 36 godzin pracy, gdy funkcje aktywnej redukcji szumów, trybu otoczenia i Dolby Atmos są wyłączone.

Plug & Wireless

Podłącz urządzenie i połącz się ze światem rozrywki

Podłącz stację T90S nawet do urządzeń bez Bluetooth. Po połączeniu pozostaje już tylko cieszyć się rozrywką.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.4

  • BLE

    Tak

  • Usługa szybkiego parowania Google

    Tak

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Szybkie ładowanie

    Tak

  • Multipoint

    Tak

  • Multi Paring

    Tak

  • Plug&Wireless

    Tak

  • Szybkie parowanie

    Tak

  • UVnano

    Tak

  • Sterowanie głosowe (Google assistant, Siri)

    Tak

  • Wodo/Odporny na zachlapania

    IPX4

  • Ładowanie bezprzewodowe

    Tak

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Etui ładujące

    65,0 x 29,9 x 32,6 mm

  • Słuchawka douszna

    21,6 x 21,9 x 24,2 mm

WAGA

  • Waga etui ładującego

    43,0 g

  • Waga netto produktu

    5,7 g

AKCESORIA

  • AUX (3.5Φ) dla przewodu USB

    Tak

  • Przewód do ładowania

    Tak

  • Silikonowe wkładki klasy medycznej

    Tak

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806084703620

AUDIO CODEC

  • ACC

    Tak

  • apt-X Adaptive

    Tak

  • SBC

    Tak

STAN BATERII (W GODZ.)

  • Słuchawki douszne (ANC wył.)

    9

  • Łącznie (słuchawki + etui ładujące)

    36

CZAS ŁADOWANIA (W GODZ.)

  • Etui ładujące

    2.5

  • Słuchawki douszne

    1

EQ

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Tak

  • Indywidualny EQ

    Tak

  • Dolby Atmos

    Tak

  • LG EQ

    Tak

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Tak

  • Efekt dźwięku Meridian

    Tak

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Tak

  • ANC

    Tak

  • # mikrofonów

    4

  • Talk Thru

    Tak

GŁOSNIK

  • Rozmiar (Φ)

    9.8Φ (Graphene)

  • Typ

    Dynamiczny/a

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

