Xbox na telewizorze LG

LG SMART TV

Graj na LG TV z Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Setki gier wysokiej jakości na telewizorze LG. Włącz aplikację Xbox w Gaming Portal i graj.

To istna magia ✨

Teraz możesz grać w chmurze w setki gier Xbox wprost na swoim telewizorze LG* bez potrzeby podłączania konsoli.

Jak? Włącz telewizor, otwórz Gaming Portal i znajdź apkę Xbox.

* Wymagany kontroler Bluetooth i subskrypcja Game Pass Ultimate. Subskrypcja Game Pass Ultimate nie jest wymagana do gry w Fortnite przez Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta). Katalog gier może się zmieniać w czasie, w zależności od regionu i platformy. Dostępne na wybranych telewizorach LG obsługujących webOS24 i nowsze wersje.

Masz telewizor LG, nie masz kontrolera Xbox? Możesz dokupić go z rabatem 20%.

Kontroler Xbox

Oryginalny kontroler Xbox zapewni Ci płynną grę na LG TV

CLOUD GAMING

Graj na telewizorze LG jak na konsoli. Zobacz najnowsze modele

Najnowsze telewizory LG OLED

Telewizory LG OLED

Najnowsze telewizory LG QNED

Telewizory LG QNED

Ekran StandbyME przedstawia wieloryba wyskakującego z oceanu.

Poznaj nasze ekrany lifestyle'owe

Pokój z telewizorem na ścianie

Znajdź swoją ulubioną grę w apce Xbox na LG TV

Znajdź swoją ulubioną grę w apce Xbox na LG TV