CELEBRATE LG MEMBER DAYS 2025 WITH UP TO 47% OFF, STACKABLE REWARDS & LUCKY DRAW GIVEAWAYS

Discover the perfect time to refresh your home with LG’s biggest sale of the year for members

Singapore, 15 September 2025 - LG Electronics Singapore is set to excite shoppers with its highly anticipated LG Member Days, running from 24 September to 18 October 2025. Packed with unbeatable discounts, exclusive vouchers, and exciting giveaways, this year’s campaign is the brand’s biggest yet, rewarding both loyal and new LG members.

Whether upgrading your home with the latest TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, or AI-powered home solutions, LG Member Days offers the perfect opportunity to treat yourself or your loved ones.

The campaign kicks off with a Pre-Member Days Period that will take place from 19 to 23 September 2025. During this period, shoppers can get a head start to play and win exciting quiz coupons and a chance to win an extra 3% discount for the main campaign.

Main Campaign: 24 September to 18 October 2025

New and existing LG members can enjoy a wide range of promotions, making it the perfect time to upgrade their homes with LG products.

Hot Deals: Up to 47% OFF

Enjoy unbeatable discounts of up to 47% off on LG’s products across categories.

Upsized Welcome Coupon: $20

LG Members will receive an upsized welcome coupon of $20, giving them extra savings.

Storewide Coupon: 9% OFF

In addition, an upsized storewide coupon of 9% is available, allowing LG members to enjoy further discounts on top of existing promotions for even greater value.

Bundle Deals: Bigger Savings & Extra Grocery Vouchers

Upsized Package Deal Discount:

• Get 3% off 2 or more products

• Get 5% off 3 or more products

Bundle Purchase Vouchers:

• Buy 2 Products, get $100 grocery voucher

• Buy 3 Products, get $150 grocery voucher

• Buy 4 Products, get $200 grocery voucher

• Buy 5 Products, get $250 grocery voucher

Biggest Lucky Draw Giveaway: NETS FlashPay Gift Cards Worth $4,250

LG Members stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including:

• 1st Prize: $1,000

• 2nd -5th Prize: $500

• 6th - 10th Prize: $250

How to qualify:

• Step 1: Purchase any LG product from either LG Singapore Online Brand Shop or LG Flagship Store on Lazada or LG Official Store on Shopee with a minimum spent of $250 in a single receipt (excluding accessories and repair services) during the Giveaway Period with your valid LG membership account.

• Step 2: Using the same LG account on https://www.lg.com/sg/ , opt-in to receive our marketing communications. If you are not a LG member yet, sign up an LG account and opt-in to receive our marketing communications.

• Step 3: Fill up the form on LG Member Days Giveaway page, upload your proof of purchase (i.e., receipt) made in the Giveaway Period on LG.

Weekly Flash Sales: Every Wednesday & Saturday

LG Members can enjoy a limited-time flash deal twice a week throughout the campaign.

Free Delivery, Free Installation & Free Disposal

All purchases come with added convenience, including free delivery, installation, and disposal services. *T&Cs apply

Don’t miss out on LG’s biggest sale of the year – participating products can be purchased online during the Pre-Member Days Period and the Official Campaign Period. T&Cs apply.

# # #

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: