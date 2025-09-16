CELEBRATE CHILDREN’S DAY WITH GAMES, WORKSHOPS AND SWEET TREATS AT LG SUBSCRIBE™ SUNTEC CITY

SINGAPORE, September 16 – 2025 - LG Subscribe™ is bringing the joy of Children’s Day to families with an exciting event at the LG Subscribe™ Brand Store in Suntec City on Sunday, 28 September 2025. The celebration promises an afternoon of interactive games, engaging workshops, and delectable treats for kids and parents alike. LG Subscribe™, LG’s first experiential subscription-based store in Singapore, offers consumers flexible access to a wide range of home appliances – combining convenience, innovation, and family-friendly experiences for everyday living.

A Day Packed with Fun for Kids and Families

From 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, families can enjoy a variety of activities:

• Injeolmi Bingsu Live Station: Enjoy a sweet treat of injeolmi bingsu topped with mochi and red beans (limited quantities available).

• Balloon Sculpting: Creative balloon artists will craft fun shapes for children throughout the event.

• Interactive Game – InstaCatch: Parents and children aged 5 and above can try their hand at catching Korean food items on a tray to place in the LG InstaView® Refrigerator. Top scorers will win kid’s goodie bags (while stocks last).

• Dalgona Game: Participants will carve Dalgona candy shapes for a chance to win popcorn, candy floss, or plushies from a claw machine. Limited to 200 tins and 60 plushies.

Scheduled Workshops and Shows*

• Face / Hand Painting (12:15 PM – 1:15 PM): Quick, playful designs for kids of all ages, ranging from simple 1-2 minute sketches to detailed 5-10 minute creations.

• Shrink Art Keychain Workshop (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM): Children aged 5 and above can design keychains inspired by popular Korean characters like Line Friends and BT21. Limited to 20-25 participants.

• Bauble Clay Workshop (2:45 PM – 3:45 PM): Kids aged 6 and above can create personalized clay baubles using step-by-step templates. Limited to 10-12 participants.

• Magic Show + Mini Games (4:00 PM – 5:00 PM): A captivating performance with interactive mini-games for the whole family.

*Please note: Workshops and shows highlighted above require onsite registration on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP priority entry applies to the event only and does not guarantee access to specific workshops.

Event Details:

• Date: Sunday, 28 September 2025

• Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

• Location: LG Subscribe™ Brand Store, 3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-602 East Wing, Suntec City, Singapore 038983

• Admission: Free (priority entry for RSVPs)

Families can indicate their interest via the official RSVP website link here .

Looking Ahead: Exciting Weekend Activities

This Children’s Da celebration also marks the start of a series of engaging workshops and experiences at the LG Subscribe™ Brand Store. From October through December, visitors can look forward to K-wave-themed activities. Stay tuned for more details as LG Subscribe™ continues to bring fun, interactive, and engaging experiences every weekend.

# # #

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

