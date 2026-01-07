KICKSTART 2026 WITH LG’S AI-DRIVEN TECH FOR SMARTER WORK AND PLAY IN SINGAPORE

Singapore, 7 January 2026 - With hybrid work and learning now a way of life in Singapore, LG Electronics is empowering residents to embrace 2026 with AI-powered smart devices that simplify remote work, study, and home entertainment.

LG’s 2026 Smart Work & Play Solutions combine intelligent AI technology with sleek design and powerful performance — designed to adapt to Singaporeans’ dynamic lifestyles. From the ultraportable LG gram laptop to the versatile Smart Monitor Swing, the high-performance UltraGear™ gaming monitor, and the immersive LG OLED evo AI G5 TV, LG is helping users work smarter and play better in the year ahead.

14” LG gram Laptop: AI-Powered Productivity on the Go

Lightweight yet powerful, the LG gram 14” laptop weighs just 1,120 grams and features an ultra-slim profile measuring only 15.7mm¹. Equipped with the latest Intel® Arrow Lake H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance for both work and study.

Powered by gram AI, which combines on-device and cloud AI capabilities, the laptop intelligently adapts to users’ needs to enhance productivity. Its AI assistant, Copilot, streamlines task management, while LG gram Link enables seamless connectivity with up to 10 devices across iOS and Android, simplifying collaboration and boosting workflow.

Price: SGD 2,549 | Shop LG gram 14” Laptop

LG UltraGear™ 4K AI SMart Gaming Monitor (32G810SA): Ultra-Fast 4K Visuals for Work & Play

Delivering smooth, responsive visuals, the 32‑inch UltraGear™ 32G810SA monitor features a 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) IPS display with a 1ms (GtG) response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for both productivity and immersive entertainment. Built‑in webOS with LG AI enhances picture and sound with features like AI Picture, Dynamic Tone Mapping, AI Personalized Picture Wizard, and AI Sound. The monitor also supports tear‑free performance with AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA® G‑SYNC® compatibility.

Price: SGD 999 | Shop UltraGear 32G810SA Monitor

LG Smart Monitor Swing: Touchscreen Flexibility for Every Workspace

The 31.5” Smart Monitor Swing combines a 4K UHD touchscreen with an ergonomic rollable stand offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments, ensuring maximum comfort and flexibility for any workspace.

Powered by webOS and enhanced with AI features that optimize picture and sound quality, it enables users to create personalized, smarter work and entertainment setups. With easy access to streaming services and productivity apps without the need for a PC, plus versatile connectivity options including AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth, USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, and HDMI, it supports hybrid lifestyles with intelligent convenience.

Price: SGD 1,599 | Shop Smart Monitor Swing

LG OLED evo AI G5 TV: AI-Enhanced Entertainment Experience

The 65” OLED evo AI G5 TV delivers stunning AI-upscaled 4K visuals with true blacks and vibrant colors, powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2. Its AI Magic Remote features a dedicated AI button that provides quick access to various AI functions such as AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, and more, offering intuitive voice and gesture controls that simplify navigation and enhance user interaction. This immersive entertainment experience allows Singaporeans to unwind smarter after a productive day, fully aligning with LG’s vision for AI-driven tech that elevates both work and play.

Price: SGD 4,999 | Shop LG OLED evo AI G5 TV

Includes a $100 grocery e-voucher promotion when purchased together with the LG Soundbar SG10TY.

Ring in the New Year with Exciting Offers from LG Singapore

From 1 – 14 January 2026, enjoy up to 37% off with storewide discounts when you shop at the LG Singapore Official Brand Store, along with free delivery, installation, and disposal services.* T&Cs apply.

From 1 – 31 January 2026, elevate your entertainment experience with the LG Subscribe™ new 5-year home bundles! Upgrade your bundle for just $75 a month, and bring home the LG 75” QNED AI 4K TV and the LG S90TY Soundbar, transforming your living space into an entertainment haven! T&Cs apply.

Discover and shop LG’s 2026 Smart Work & Play lineup at the LG Online Brand Store and major retail outlets nationwide — empowering Singaporeans to work and play smarter in the year ahead.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

