LG UltraGear™ 32-inch 144Hz UHD 4K AI Smart Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), webOS

32G810SA-W
Key Features

  • 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • 1ms (GtG) response time / 144Hz refresh rate
  • webOS 24 with LG AI
  • AI Picture / Dynamic Tone Mapping / AI Personalized Picture Wizard / AI Sound
  • Unity Hexagonal Design with L stand
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
More
WINNING STREAMING CONNECTING

UltraGear™ G8s Logo.


32-inch 4K 144Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor with webOS

'-15 degree side view of the UltraGear™ gaming monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

WINNING

32-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS 

1ms (GtG) & 144Hz

DisplayHDR 400 & DCI-P3 95%

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

STREAMING

webOS 24 with LG AI

AI Picture

Dynamic Tone Mapping 

AI Personalized Picture Wizard

AI Sound

CONNECTING

Sleek design with clutter-free L stand

Swivel, Tilt, Height, Pivot

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

LG Switch app

Tap anchor-winning.

Front view of UHD 4K gaming monitor with IPS display.

Outstanding 4K resolution gaming

The UHD 4K gaming monitor (3840x2160) with IPS display supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse in true colors, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Realistic details of DisplayHDR 400 and DCI-P3 95%

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 1ms (GtG) response and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate.

1ms (GtG) & 144Hz refresh rate

Speedy screen,
smooth gameplay

To bring you a swift 1ms (GtG) response and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, reducing reverse ghosting for crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVIDIA-tested, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

Image of a green car racing on a track.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Tap anchor-streaming.

The first webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor

Introducing our first webOS-powered smart gaming monitor, powered by webOS with AI, allowing you to relax during game breaks with effortless streaming1), including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming1) without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote2) for added convenience.

Front view of a monitor with webOS screen on inscreen.

1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

2) The remote control is included in the package.

 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Supported services may differ by country.

The Gaming Portal is now open

The Gaming Portal is an All-In-One gaming platform for gamers, offering easy access to a variety of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it enables gaming without external consoles or devices, providing an ultimate gaming experience across all genres.

A curved monitor showcases a gaming dashboard with vibrant game icons, including action, puzzle, and cloud gaming apps. A cosmic, glowing portal graphic surrounds the screen, enhancing the sci-fi vibe.

*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply. 

*Gaming portal service availability may vary by country.

*Countries that do not support the gaming portal will be provided with a gaming Q-card.

AI Picture

Sharper characters,
enhanced realism

With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.

Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Not available in PC connection and Game Optimizer mode.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Unfold every scene in vivid detail

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

AI Personalized Picture Wizard

Crafted for your taste

Pick an image you like, and AI Personalized Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound

Immersive sound fills your arena

Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

New upgrade every year for 5 years
with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG UltraGear smart models (45/39/34GX90SA and 32G810SA), set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.

*LG UltraGear smart models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.

Tap anchor-connecting

Compact and sleek,
from every angle

Step into a sleek, stylish gaming sanctuary with a white gaming monitor setup. The pivot with vertical mode does more than simply rotate the screen to the long, optimizing vertical content for a short-form experience, while the compact L-stand minimizes desk space usage.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

A 90-degree pivoted monitor showing streamers playing games.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Power, connect, and simplify

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate via USB-C, DP 1.4, or HDMI 2.1, helping keep your organized desk.

A 32-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

*It supports up to 4K UHD@144Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

LG Switch app helps optimize the monitor for an efficient work environment, such as dividing the display into six areas, managing schedules, or easily launching the video calling platform using mapped shortcut keys.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. You can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. Plus, you can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Low Latency

Reducing input lag with Low Latency, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor's maximum refresh rate. FPS (Frame Per Second): Measurement of frames per second.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    2.3

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    938 x 183 x 519

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.6 x 428.5 x 67.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.6 x 624.1 x 249.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.6 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.5 kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG)

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • VRR

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart Gaming

  • Year

    2024

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

  • Speaker

    7Wx 2

