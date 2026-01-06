LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES “DESIGNED FOR LG GAMING PORTAL” CERTIFICATION PROGRAM FOR CONTROLLERS

LG and Razer to Unveil The World’s First Controller With Ultra-Low Latency Bluetooth At CES® 2026, a New Benchmark in Cloud Gaming Performance

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2026 - LG Electronics (LG) and Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today unveiled the new Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth® for LG Smart TVs at CES® 2026. The device is the first certified controller1 in the newly introduced “Designed for LG Gaming Portal” certification program and is also the world’s fastest¹ gaming controller.

Presenting a major leap in cloud gaming performance, the new gaming controller is the first in the world¹ to adopt ultra-low latency Bluetooth, integrated TV controls and pro-grade features to deliver seamless wireless gaming experience on LG webOS-powered TVs with ultra-low latency and precise control, supported by a blistering response time of under 3ms.

“Designed for LG Gaming Portal” is a newly launched program by LG that aims to create an optimal gaming experience for players using gaming gear such as controllers, by delivering improved latency, connectivity and interoperability between controllers and the LG Gaming Portal gameplay experience.

LG TVs have been recognized as some of the best for gaming, with the company’s 2025 select OLED TV models2 being the first in the world to support 4K 120Hz HDR high-end cloud gaming via GeForce Now.

“We are proud to introduce Wolverine V3 Bluetooth as the first controller certified for LG Gaming Portal,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The new controller will allow gamers to leverage the quick responsiveness and decisive control to keep up with fast-paced action and turn it into a big win on LG Gaming Portal.”

Visitors to CES® 2026 will be able to experience the demonstration in The Preview, LG’s booth and Razer’s booth. To stay up to date with all of LG’s announcements at CES®, visit website and LG Global YouTube channel.

