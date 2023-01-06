LG AND JEFF STAPLE SHOWCASE NEW LIFESTYLE TRENDS IN THE CREATOR’S ROOM AT CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with — LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with Jeff Staple , the famed New York-based designer known for his streetwear brand – STAPLE, his creative agency Reed Art Department – and numerous, high-profile collaborations with sneaker and fashion brands, to present the Creator’s Room at CES 2023. Designed in conjunction with Jeff and bearing his distinctive sensibilities, the Creator’s Room is a curated ‘living space’ fitted with stylish objects, artwork, and LG’s latest lifestyle solutions.





Located inside LG’s booth at CES, the Creator’s Room perfectly illustrates how the company’s premium home appliances can blend in with and enhance any lifestyle. The space also shows off the unique aesthetic that has made Jeff a favourite of streetwear fans and ‘sneakerheads’ the world over and includes some of his most-cherished items, such as limited-edition sneakers, figurines, and art books.





Supporting Jeff’s passion for shoes and adding to the hip, young vibe of the exhibit is a double row (2 x 5) of the LG Styler™ ShoeCase, a space-friendly solution for storing, displaying, and caring for limited-edition footwear. Also seamlessly slotting into the space is the LG Styler ShoeCare, which leverages LG’s hygiene-enhancing TrueSteam™ technology to keep shoes fresh and looking their best. Additionally, both creative, cutting-edge products reflect the company’s commitment to good ESG management as their gloss exteriors are made entirely from recycled plastics.

All the advanced appliances on show in the Creator’s Room are compatible with the LG ThinQ™ app, which offers access to a range of features and personalized services that help create a more convenient and customized user experience. For example, the app can be used to change the colour of the refrigerator with MoodUP™, whose LED door panels present users with more than 190,000 possible colour combinations to experiment with. The app also makes it possible to choose and change the image displayed on the ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner’s integrated LCD screen, select from the different lighting colours and effects available for the ShoeCase, or remotely control the ShoeCare.

“Designed in partnership with the legendary Jeff Staple, the Creator’s Room introduces the tailored lifestyle that can be achieved through LG’s new concept lifestyle solutions,” said Sookie Roh, vice president and head of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution brand communications. “We will continue to create aesthetically- and technologically-sophisticated solutions delivering a more customized user experience and a better life at home.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas) at CES 2023 from 5 to 8 January will have the opportunity to experience the exclusive Creator’s Room collaboration with Jeff Staple as well as all of the company’s latest lifestyle innovations.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

www.lg.com/sg . LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore LG Electronics Singapore

Natalie Ng Ryan Martawibawa

APRW APRW

Tel: +65 8382 3662 Tel: +65 8923 5632