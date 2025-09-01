LG BRINGS SEAMLESS, EVOLVING SMART HOME EXPERIENCES TO EUROPE WITH THINQ AI

On Show at IFA 2025, Company’s AI Platform Integrates ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care Services to Deliver Continuous Upgrades and Proactive Maintenance

SINGAPORE, September 1, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) is ushering in a new era in the European smart home appliance market with the introduction of its groundbreaking AI platform, LG ThinQ AI. Taking center stage at the company’s IFA 2025 exhibit, LG ThinQ AI integrates the ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care services to provide a personalized, ever-evolving customer experience along with proactive appliance management. This innovative platform advances LG’s core product technologies through AI and usage data analysis, optimizing the product experience and enhancing customers’ overall quality of life. LG will begin rolling out ThinQ AI in key European markets throughout September.

With AI-powered features such as continuous, tailored upgrades and intelligent performance optimization based on user behavior, LG ThinQ AI redefines home living, elevates the overall smart appliance experience, and reinforces LG’s leadership in the European AI home solutions market.

A core element of the platform, ThinQ UP enables compatible appliances to acquire new features via software updates, ensuring they remain up-to-date and relevant to customers’ ever-changing lifestyles.

Complementing this, ThinQ Care provides proactive support that predicts potential malfunctions or issues before they occur. Drawing on extensive usage data, its smart diagnostics detect even minor issues and guide customers through simple solutions, boosting product reliability and peace of mind.

ThinQ AI also reflects the priorities of Europe’s discerning, eco-conscious consumers, with a focus on energy efficiency and ease of use. For washing machines, Energy Saving Mode helps lower household energy consumption, while refrigerators benefit from AI Saving Mode, which intelligently reduces power use. Convenience-driven features include Fresh Keeper, which prevents clothes left in the washer from wrinkling or smelling, and the tub clean reminder to maintain hygiene. Refrigerator functions include Night View, which adjusts display brightness at night, and the Smart Fill system, allowing the water dispenser to deliver precisely pours. Users can even reconfigure the built-in ice dispenser to serve as an additional water dispenser, providing greater flexibility.

Moving forward, LG plans to deliver a steady flow of region-specific ThinQ UP features inspired by customer feedback. Through the Share Your Ideas function in the ThinQ app, users can propose new features that may be developed into real updates. Following the European rollout this month, LG will gradually expand ThinQ UP service availability worldwide throughout the rest of the year.

At IFA 2025, LG will showcase a diverse range of appliances enhanced with ThinQ AI and tailored for European consumers. Harmonious and differentiated smart home lifestyle scenes will demonstrate how the company’s latest innovations seamlessly elevate everyday living. Visitors can engage with an interactive demo app to explore how ThinQ UP lets customers continuously upgrade their LG appliances. LG AI HOME zone presents the company’s Zero Labor Home, where ThinQ AI recognizes user’s voice and activates personalized appliance settings to provide a highly personalized home experience.

“Our innovative ThinQ AI platform offers differentiated convenience and efficiency through continuous upgrades and intelligent, proactive care,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “We are committed to creating an AI home experience that evolves in step with the unique needs of every customer.”

ThinQ AI and an array of innovative home appliance solutions will be on show at LG’s IFA 2025 exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) in Berlin, Germany, from September 5-9.

