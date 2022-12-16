We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DELIVERS YEAR-AROUND COMFORT AND ELEGANCE WITH NEW ARTCOOL™ GALLERY AT CES 2023
SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) is ready to unveil its latest ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner at CES 2023. Boasting a 27-inch LCD screen and LG’s upgradable options, the new model can display personalised content to match any season or instantly refresh the room using LG ThinQ app. It also delivers energy-efficient cooling and heating with LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor™ and 3-way indirect airflow, provides a more hygienic performance with AI Dry™, and offers a variety of user-friendly features including an intuitive mobile app.
Presenting exclusive content on a bright LCD screen bordered by a simple, yet sophisticated frame, the ARTCOOL™ Gallery gives users the impression they are looking at a framed work of art rather than an advanced LG air conditioner. Using the ThinQ app, users can select from a growing range of gorgeous static and animated images – or choose from their favourite family photos – and display something new whenever they feel like a change. The new model can also be easily controlled using the smart remote or via a mobile app1 , allowing users to choose settings and functions, and monitor the appliance’s status in real-time, from any location.
Equipped with the company’s DUAL Inverter Compressor, the new ARTCOOL™ Gallery delivers energy-efficient cooling, using up to 70 percent less power than a conventional residential air conditioner.2 The new model’s 3-way airflow provides indirect airflows to efficiently cool any space. LG’s latest ARTCOOL™ Gallery also helps create an indoor environment that is as peaceful as it is comfortable, operating at noise levels as low as 20 decibels, and closing its ‘hidden’ bottom vane in sleep mode so as not to disturb or disrupt users’ rest.3
The stunning ARTCOOL™ Gallery provides pleasantly fresh airflow thanks to LG’s AI Dry feature. Automatically setting the optimal drying time based on operation time and mode selection, AI Dry effectively removes any moisture that has formed inside the air conditioner. Additionally, the new model has a bottom grill that can be easily detached and cleaned4 and comes with a cover that helps make installation easier.
“Offering outstanding performance and artistic themes fit for all tastes and seasons, our latest ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner delivers year-around comfort and elegance,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With the unique combination of personalised content and cutting-edge technologies, LG’s innovative, new air solution is designed to help provide consumers with a better life at home.”
Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from 5 to 8 January can experience all the company’s latest innovations, including the new ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner.
# # #
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
Media Contacts:
|Cher Sok Kheng
|Peh Min Qian
|LG Electronics Singapore
|LG Electronics Singapore
|E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
|E-mail: minqian.peh@lge.com
|Natalie Ng
|Ryan Martawibawa
|APRW
|APRW
|Tel: +65 8382 3662
|Tel: +65 8923 5632
|E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia
|E-mail: ryan@aprw.asia
- PREVIOUS
- NEXT
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/sg/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-delivers-year-around-comfort-and-elegance-with-new-artcool-gallery-at-ces-2023.html isCopied
paste