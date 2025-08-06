LG ELECTRONICS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF FIRST LG SUBSCRIBE™ BRAND STORE IN SINGAPORE

Redefining Home Living with Flexibility, Convenience and Expert Care

SINGAPORE, 6 August 2025 - LG Electronics Singapore marked a significant milestone today with the official launch of its first LG Subscribe™ Brand Store in Singapore, located at Suntec City Mall, Tower 3, #02-602.

The grand opening event welcomed media guests and key partners to celebrate the brand’s latest innovation in customer experience – LG Subscribe™. This subscription service reimagines traditional ownership by offering consumers a hassle-free way to enjoy LG appliances without the burden of large upfront costs, all while providing expert care and ongoing maintenance.

The morning began with opening remarks from Mr Fabian Kunho Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore, who shared the brand’s vision for LG Subscribe™ and its commitment to bringing smarter, more accessible solutions to consumers. This was followed by a symbolic and ribbon-cutting ceremony coupled with a dynamic lion dance performance, which officially launched the new retail space with blessings.

Guests were taken on a guided tour of the store, where they had the opportunity to explore LG’s wide range of home appliances and electronics available via subscription, including washing machines, refrigerators, air purifiers, LG Styler®, and more.

Throughout the tour, product specialists introduced the features of the LG Subscribe™ service, highlighting the convenience of its LG Careship service. Demonstrations also covered key product benefits and how the subscription integrates regular care and expert support into a seamless ownership experience.

Guests who attended the event praised the warm atmosphere and informative experience. April Kim shared, “The event felt homely and cozy! During the opening ceremony of LG Subscribe™, I kept smiling and laughing alongside everyone, thanks to the heartwarming welcome from the LG family! LG as a brand always touches the soft part of my heart.”

Meanwhile, Marilyn and JS from ShrugMyShoulder expressed, “The LG staff were incredibly passionate and enthusiastic, and they did a great job of sharing the program and product knowledge. This allowed us to learn about features we had not known about before. This in-person experience is incredibly helpful as we plan for our new home.”

LG Subscribe™ is the brand’s first home appliance subscription service, designed to transform the way consumers access and care for their appliances. Offering flexible 3-, 5-, and 7-year plans, the service includes expert care visits, maintenance, and extended warranty — all bundled into a single, transparent monthly fee. Whether it is larger home essentials or compact lifestyle appliances, LG Subscribe™ provides a smarter, more accessible alternative to traditional ownership, helping consumers complete their homes with ease and confidence.

To celebrate the brand store opening, LG is offering an exclusive promotion from 1 to 31 August 2025. Customers can enjoy up to 8 months* of free subscription across all LG Subscribe™ products:

• 3-year plan: 3 months free

• 5-year plan: 6 months free

• 7-year plan: 8 months free

*Terms and conditions apply.

Additionally, customers who subscribe during this promotional period will be entitled to redeem a complimentary 1-year RedMart+ membership*.

*Terms and conditions apply.

LG is running an Instagram giveaway contest for LG Subscribe™ where participants stand a chance to win 2 VIP suite tickets to the biggest K-pop concert of the year.

To enter:

Step 1: Follow @LGSingapore on Instagram and like the contest announcement post .

Step 2: Visit the LG Subscribe Showroom at Suntec City Tower 3 and take a picture with a product you think is the most worth subscribing to.

Step 3: Post the picture on your Instagram story and include a short caption on the reason for your chosen product. Be sure to tag LG Singapore in your post.

*Bonus entry: Repost LG’s announcement post on their Instagram story for an extra chance to win

For more information on LG Subscribe™, visit lg.com/sg/lg-subscribe .

