LG JOINS GOVERNING BODY OF INDUSTRY CONSORTIUM PIONEERING KEY FUTURE MOBILITY TECHNOLOGIES

Recognized for Its Expertise in SDV Platform Development,

LG Joins Governing Body of SOAFEE

SEOUL, Dec. 11, 2023 — LG Electronics announced it has become the ninth governing body member of Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) – a global consultative body leading the development of software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology and other future mobility solutions – which now has a membership of more than 100 companies.

Founded by Arm and other industry leaders, the SOAFEE initiative is an industry-led Special Interest Group (SIG) comprised of global automakers, semiconductor suppliers, open-source and independent software vendors, and cloud technology leaders aimed at delivering a cloud-native architecture enhanced for mixed-criticality automotive applications with corresponding open-source reference implementations to enable commercial and non-commercial offerings. LG is joining the SOAFEE SIG Governing Body whose other members include Arm, AWS, Bosch, CARIAD, Continental, Red Hat, and SUSE.

LG has been an active participant in SOAFEE since March 2022, when it became a voting member of the SOAFEE SIG. Recognized for its expertise and ongoing contributions to the advancement of SDV and related technologies, the company now takes on a bigger role as a key member of the governing body.

A noted future mobility innovator, LG has earned high praise for its discovery of new usage scenarios for cloud native technology within the driving environment, and for conducting technology verification research that moves the automotive sector closer to the realization of the SDV. LG aims to build on its groundbreaking work and solidify its technological leadership through broadening collaboration with other global companies seeking to establish a robust SDV ecosystem.

At IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany, this September, LG presented its views on the impact the SDV will have on future mobility, and how it is actively preparing for this new era in driving technology. The company’s strength in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems is enabling it to develop diverse solutions — including in the areas of vehicle computing, vehicle communications, and vehicle operating systems — that will be much in demand as the SDV market continues to evolve and grow.

“LG is very excited to join the SOAFEE Governing Body and looks forward to collaborating with other industry-leading companies to pioneer SDV technology,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “LG has secured competitiveness in the areas of infotainment, telematics, and ADAS in preparation for the SDV era, and plans to be actively involved in establishing relevant industry standards in the future.”

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the auto industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, and automotive vision systems. As an ‘Innovation Partner for Future Mobility’, LG is committed to diversifying its portfolio to further strengthened its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group, and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

