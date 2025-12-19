LG MICRO RGB EVO: LG’S MOST ADVANCED LCD TV POWERED BY THE PRECISION OF OLED’S AI PROCESSOR

Company’s Award-winning Micro RGB evo Sets a New Standard for Triple Color Coverage with 100% BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB Intertek Certification

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its first-ever flagship RGB TV at CES® 2026 — the LG Micro RGB evo, a CES® 2026 Innovation Awards winner1. Employing Micro RGB Technology and LG TV’s smallest individual RGB LEDs, this display marks a significant step forward from MiniLED.

The LG Micro RGB evo represents a significant evolution in Micro RGB technology: it uses OLED precision to control each of the RGB LED backlights, bringing 13 years of LG OLED’s technical excellence to the RGB category. The engine driving this performance is the newly upgraded Dual AI Engine-based α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, which features Dual Super Upscaling to simultaneously process two types of AI upscaling. This enhances sharpness while delivering natural and balanced images that offer the highest level of clarity and immersion.

This immense processing power enables RGB Primary Color Ultra, a breakthrough that delivers a full spectrum of color reproduction. Driven by this technology, LG Micro RGB evo achieves an outstanding range, certified by Intertek for 100 percent color gamut coverage in BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB – the highest possible color reproduction. This offers optimal accuracy for everything from digital editing and HDR cinema to next-generation display technologies.

Complementing this color perfection is Micro Dimming Ultra, orchestrating more than a thousand dimming zones with exceptional accuracy. It achieves high contrast performance among LCD TVs, pinpointing brightness and color control to reveal intricate details in both dark and bright scenes.

Beyond picture quality, the innovation extends to the customer experience. The interface is deeply personalized via the award-winning webOS platform, featuring Voice ID, AI Picture/Sound Wizard, and a tailored “My Page” home screen. An upgraded AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Search further enhance viewing by helping customers effortlessly explore content-related information.

“Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional color accuracy.”

The LG Micro RGB evo (model MRGB95) will be available in 100-inch, 86-inch and 75-inch sizes.

Visitors to CES® 2026 can experience LG’s latest home entertainment innovations at the company’s booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 6–9. For more updates on LG’s announcements, visit the LG Newsroom.

# # #

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Appliance Solutions, Media Entertainment Solutions, Air Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

