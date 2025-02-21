LG SHOWCASES WIDE SELECTION OF LAUNDRY SOLUTIONS INCLUDING HEAT PUMP WASHER AND DRYER AT KBIS 2025

Innovative Appliances Leverage Company’s Industry-leading Technologies to Deliver Exceptional Efficiency and Convenient Customer Experiences

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2025 - LG Electronics is presenting its state-of-the-art laundry solutions at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The new models leverage LG’s industry-leading inverter heat pump and AI technologies, delivering enhanced efficiency and a host of convenient energy- and time-saving features. Embodying LG’s Zero Labor Home vision and customised for the North American market, the latest lineup offers an extensive range of options to meet customers’ diverse needs.

LG’s washer and dryer, powered by LG’s energy-efficient dual inverter heat pump, will be displayed in the Zero Venting zone of LG’s booth at KBIS. Featuring an innovative ventless design, these laundry solutions are easier to install than conventional vented models and optimise space utilisation, making them easier to install. In addition, LG’s laundry solutions employ Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) technology that offers sophisticated clothing care with a simpler user experience, analysing load weight and fabric type to automatically apply the optimal washing and drying motions to achieve the best results.

LG will also showcase the SIGNATURE 29-inch laundry solution lineup, including a washer and dryer pair and the impressive WashTower™. The new washer and dryer feature a sleek, luxurious design and boast the largest capacities in their categories – 5.8 cubic feet for the washer and 9.0 cubic feet for the dryer. To increase capacity without occupying additional floor space, LG’s mini wash and pedestal can be installed directly beneath the washer and dryer. The new LG SIGNATURE washer and WashTower both deliver exceptional performance and efficiency with advanced AI Wash™ and TurboWash™ 360° features, enabling users to complete more laundry in less time, leading to zero inefficiency in daily chores.

In the Zero Gas zone, visitors can explore the benefits of LG’s latest heat pump-equipped laundry solutions. Unlike conventional gas-vented dryers, LG’s heat pump dryers use a closed-loop system that recirculates air within the drum. This innovative system not only facilitates effective low-temperature drying but also helps reduce fabric damage, boost efficiency and contribute to lowering the carbon footprint, setting a new benchmark for sustainable laundry care. Also on display in the zone is the 27-inch LG WashCombo™. This all-in-one washer and dryer combines an inverter heat pump with a ventless design and a space-saving configuration. The WashComboTM, when paired with LG's diverse laundry solutions, provides a seamless and stylish laundry setup for any household environment.

For added convenience, all of LG’s new laundry solutions can be remotely controlled and monitored via the intuitive ThinQ™ app. The app also lets users track their LG appliances’ energy consumption and offers access to ThinQ Care™, which helps prevent costly and inconvenient service visits by alerting users to potential issues before they occur.

“LG will continue to leverage its advanced heat pump technology to strengthen its leadership in the North American premium home appliance market,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “The new laundry solutions we’re displaying at KBIS 2025 illustrate our progress in, and commitment to, realising the Zero Labor Home vision.”

Visitors to KBIS 2025 can experience the new LG laundry solutions firsthand at the company’s booth (West Hall #2417, Las Vegas Convention Center).

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: