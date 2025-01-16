LG STRENGTHENS CYBERSECURITY LEADERSHIP WITH KOLAS IOT CYBERSECURITY TESTING ACCREDITATION

Company Recognised for Advanced Global Testing Capabilities, Expands Its AI-Based “LG Shield” Security System

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2025 - LG Electronics is enhancing its cybersecurity capabilities for connected devices in response to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).

LG’s SW Testing Laboratory has recently obtained accreditation to perform cybersecurity testing for IoT devices from the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS), a part of the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS).

This accreditation is globally recognised under the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation Mutual Recognition Arrangement (ILAC-MRA). Consequently, test reports issued by LG’s SW Testing Laboratory – testing compliance with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute’s (ETSI) cybersecurity standards for IoT devices (EN 303 64511 and TS 103 70122) – will carry the same weight as those issued by other accredited testing laboratories in over 100 countries, including the U.S. and Japan.

KOLAS’ IoT cybersecurity testing accreditation validates the credibility of LG’s existing testing processes. By acquiring the ability to internally test the cybersecurity of its products, LG will significantly reduce both the cost and time needed to obtain accredited test reports for its new and upcoming innovations.

As IoT and AI products become more prevalent and related security regulations are established, LG will continue to efficiently manage and rapidly respond to cybersecurity testing requirements across various global markets.

LG’s SW Testing Laboratory is the first manufacturer-run testing laboratory in South Korea to receive KOLAS’ internationally recognised accreditation for software testing. The lab has also expanded its expertise to include home appliance software safety and automotive software safety. LG aims to leverage both its quality testing accreditation and cybersecurity testing capabilities to provide customers with reliable, high-quality products and security solutions.

Meanwhile, LG is actively pursuing Responsible Intelligence – one of the key pillars of the company’s Affectionate Intelligence – and is continuously reinforcing security measures for its AI-enabled products. LG has applied its sophisticated cybersecurity processes and solutions to provide robust digital protection for network-connected products and any shared or stored customer data.

More specifically, LG employs a comprehensive array of cybersecurity protocols throughout the product lifecycle, from initial planning and development through to post-launch usage. This approach minimises the risk of data breaches by empowering the secure management of both sensitive personal information and user data generated during product usage.

In addition, LG is expanding the implementation of “LG Shield,” the company’s advanced AI-based security system, across its growing lineup of AI-enabled products. LG Shield proactively protects products, software platforms and user data using a variety of advanced processes, methods and technologies.

LG Shield prevents data leakage by encrypting sensitive information, including personal data, and securely storing encryption keys in segregated digital spaces. It also protects products’ operating systems by utilising a secure server environment and real-time threat detection to prevent unauthorised access and tampering with operational code or data.

“We will continue to strengthen our cybersecurity capabilities to meet the latest global cybersecurity regulations and improve our software competitiveness,” said Park In-sung, Head of the Software Centre at LG Electronics.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. Through its firm commitment to “Driving better future mobility,” the company is diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

