LG VEHICLE SOLUTION COMPANY PRESIDENT WINS 2025 MOTORTREND SDV INNOVATOR AWARD

Eun Seok-Hyun Honoured in Leader Category for His Contributions to the Mobility Sector and the Advancement of LG’s SDV Technologies

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2025 - LG Electronics is proud to announce that Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company, has been recognised with the 2025 MotorTrend Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Innovator Award in the Leader category. The award acknowledges his exceptional leadership and contributions to software-driven innovation in the automotive sector. Hosted by MotorTrend, a highly-respected U.S.-based automotive media company, the SDV Innovator Award ceremony was held on 7 January 2025 during CES in Las Vegas.

Eun Seok-hyun’s well-deserved recognition underscores LG’s growing influence in shaping the future of mobility and SDV technologies. Mr. Eun, who has more than two decades of experience working in the automotive industry, has been at the helm of the LG VS Company since December 2022. Throughout his career, he has focused on driving innovation in key areas such as infotainment, display, telematics and automotive vision systems.

A prime example of the Company’s progress under Mr. Eun’s leadership is the launch of LG AlphaWare in 2024. This groundbreaking suite of software solutions empowers mobility providers to overcome technical challenges and reimagine vehicles as “living spaces on wheels”. LG AlphaWare comprises five core solutions that seamlessly work together to enhance the in-vehicle experience. PlayWare delivers immersive in-cabin entertainment; MetaWare integrates augmented and mixed reality technologies; VisionWare provides AI-powered driver assistance; BaseWare serves as a comprehensive software backbone, offering versatile modules to enhance existing operating systems or support new platform development for OEMs; and OpsWare is a central operations platform that fosters collaboration among software developers.

LG has also achieved significant milestones in automotive security. Under Mr. Eun’s guidance, LG became the first company to obtain Common Criteria certification for V2X security stability, reinforcing its leadership in connected vehicle safety.

“It is an honour to be recognised at this year’s MotorTrend SDV Innovator Awards,” said Eun Seok-hyun. “This accolade is a testament to LG’s advancements in SDV technologies and to the dedication of our team in shaping the future of mobility”.

LG’s latest mobility solutions will be on show at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from 7 to 10 January 2025, in the company’s public and private booths.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. Through its firm commitment to “Driving better future mobility,” the company is diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Nurul Umairah APRW E-mail: umairah@aprw.asia