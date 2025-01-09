LG PRESENTS ITS LATEST INNOVATIONS POWERED BY “AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE” AT CES® 2025

Company’s AI Provides Personalised Experiences that Transform and Enrich Everyday Life

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 - LG Electronics is showcasing its latest innovations powered by AI at CES® 2025. Themed “Life’s Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence,” LG’s booth at the Las Vegas Convention Centre illustrates how the company is providing incredible convenience and new customer experiences by seamlessly integrating AI into everyday life.

At the entrance of the booth, LG’s theme comes to life with the dynamic and immersive Brand Façade: a massive semi-circular display featuring LG Kinetic LED Media Art. LG offers its customisable Kinetic LED products as part of a total solution for customers, providing everything from the initial design to post-installation services. The company’s innovative displays deliver exceptional, multisensory experiences with stunning picture quality and the ability to perform elegant kinetic movements in sync with video and audio content.

LG’s booth at CES® 2025 is divided into distinct zones representing morning, noon, afternoon, evening and night, all grounded in LG’s pursuit of “Space-as-a-Service” to expand the horizons of living spaces. Each area demonstrates how LG’s AI-powered innovations can enrich people’s daily routines. Visitors will experience firsthand how LG’s intelligent home appliances, smart living solutions and cutting-edge technologies combine to create around-the-clock comfort, convenience and connection.

A Morning with LG AI

The Rise & Shine (LG AI Home) zone showcases LG’s vision for a seamless start to the day, enabled by LG’s Affectionate Intelligence and On-device AI Hub. Visitors can explore an Intelligent Home that understands and adapts to their needs, offering proactive solutions to make each day smoother, and a personalised living environment that is both safe and hyper-connected. Visitors can witness innovations like face and voice recognition in the bedroom, which provide personalized content and wellness insights based on sleep patterns. The technologies even adapt to the user’s routines thanks to automatic situational recognition and offers easy-to-digest data and insight with On-device AI hub, where sensitive information is securely protected by LG Shield.

The Connect & Cruise (Car-Commercial) zone focuses on LG’s AI-driven mobility and commercial innovations for life on the move. Here, visitors can experience AI-based in-cabin sensing solution, Vision AI mobility concept that is designed to bring greater safety, convenience and hyper-personalisation to the future mobility experience.

Noon – the Perfect Time for Work and Play

The Work & Create (Intelligent Office) zone exemplifies AI’s ability to transform work into a smarter, more streamlined experience. Visitors can get hands-on experience with LG gram Pro 2-in-1, while experts demonstrate how to maximise AI capabilities using the LG CreateBoard. This presentation highlights the simplicity of generating document-based AI insights and leveraging AI-driven system controls.

The Gear up & Game (Gaming Playground) zone is an AI-optimised environment where visitors will discover an unparalleled gaming experience. LG’s ThinQ ON, which can connect with a variety of IoT sensors and devices, makes it easy to create a personalised gaming station and control mood settings with just the push of a button. Visitors can also try out the advanced webOS smart gaming monitor, including the LG UltraGear™ OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor.

A Rejuvenating Afternoon with Innovations that Inspire

The Inspire & Innovate (LG Labs Studio) zone is a space that inspires creativity and promotes personal well-being through innovative solutions, including AI-driven technologies. Visitors can explore personalized “ambient solutions” that align with their unique lifestyles and tastes, and see how LG’s products can transform a living space into a chic café, a relaxing retreat or a premium personal cinema. In addition, the zone also features the MX platform, which expands the definition of home solutions by creating a new type of multipurpose space. Utilising a modular package system, it integrates LG’s innovative appliance hardware and AI technologies to transform the vehicle cabin into a flexible area.

Throughout the zone, visuals and ambient content are generated by EXAONE, LG AI Research’s multimodal AI model, creating dynamic atmospheres curated to individual preferences. Trained on 350 million license-free images, EXAONE can generate an infinite number of images with distinct moods. The images displayed in the zone are created using prompts such as “gentle breeze,” “orange summer view” and “cozy, serene atmosphere,” uniquely depicting city and countryside morning scenery in four seasons, resulting in images that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

Curate Your Evening, Elevate Your Experience

The Curate & Elevate (Upscale Home Living) zone offers an immersive lifestyle experience that combines AI tech with enduring design and customised luxury. This exclusive space demonstrates how intelligent technology and refined aesthetics can come together to elevate every moment at home. Highlighted within this zone are innovative display products like the LG Signature OLED T. Visitors can see the transparent OLED T showcased alongside iconic clear acrylic pieces from Kartell, a renowned premium furniture brand, introducing innovative user experiences and new possibilities for space curation.

The zone also highlights the second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup, including the brand-new LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-Door refrigerator with a transparent OLED door panel, as well as the LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView™ Over-the-Range Microwave and Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range, which pairs timeless design with state-of-the-art AI technology. With the famed Italian designer furniture company, Molteni&C, LG has crafted an exhibit that emphasises LG SIGNATURE’s “Live Beyond” philosophy. Visitors can learn how the brand’s latest AI-equipped premium products elevate convenience and provide more personalisation options than ever before.

Entering the Night area of the zone, visitors will encounter the breathtaking kinetic media chandelier; an installation that boasts 28 units of the transparent LG Signature OLED T. When closed, it highlights the elegance of transparency through synchronised video and lighting; when open, it emphasises the sleek, thin design of transparent OLED technology. Visitors will be wowed by mesmerising visuals, including the colourful Cloud Bloom, Aquarium, and stained-glass effects; all synchronised with dynamic lighting and all enhanced by AI assistance to deliver an immersive, 360-degree experience.

The Dive & Vibe zone offers an entertaining, multisensory exploration of AI-powered sound and music. New 2025 xboom speakers on display employ advanced AI calibration technology to automatically adjust sound settings and recommend the best lighting mode according to the space and the mood of the music.

Last but not least, the Escape & Immerse zone takes CES® attendees on a journey of personalised content curation and optimal viewing experiences enabled by LG’s α11 AI processor and webOS platform. The zone is divided into an entry area and an experience area, with the latter designed to showcase the capabilities of the α11 and webOS. The entry area features a dramatic man cave atmosphere, where visitors will discover a ‘secret door’ to experience AI of LG TV, where a digital guide showcases the exciting features of the technology. Highlights include the AI-powered Magic Remote, Voice ID and the cinematic picture and sound quality delivered by α11 AI processor technology.

Along with the latest smart life solutions, LG’s exhibition booth at CES® 2025 showcases the company’s dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Throughout the booth, visitors will find several trees symbolizing the company’s commitment to ESG. These include the Comfort Kit Tree, the Sustainable Exhibition History Tree, the Energy Tree, the Global Carbon Neutrality Tree and the Sustainable Cycle Tree, which together form a visual representation of LG’s vision for a sustainable future.

Visitors can experience LG’s latest innovations at its CES® booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Centre) from 7 to 10 January 2025. For more information on LG products unveiled at CES® 2025, please check out the CES® 2025 Press Kit.

