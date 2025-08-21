LG UNVEILS AI-DRIVEN, ENERGY-EFFICIENT LAUNDRY SOLUTIONS AT IFA 2025

New Laundry Lineup Delivers Industry-Leading Efficiency, Sustainability and Smart Performance Tailored for European Lifestyles

SINGAPORE, August 21, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) is set to showcase a comprehensive suite of advanced AI-powered laundry solutions with maximized energy efficiency at IFA 2025. The new lineup meets a growing demand for sustainable appliances in the European market, with energy-efficient laundry products that accommodate a variety of lifestyles and living spaces.

At the center of the lineup is the LG HeatPump WasherDryer – also known as LG WashCombo – which integrates the essential benefits of LG’s washer and dryer in an all-in-one unit. First introduced in Europe as part of LG’s premium SIGNATURE lineup, the original model earned the highest efficiency rating of Energy Class A for its full washing-to-drying cycle. The new HeatPump WasherDryer upholds this benchmark, once again delivering Energy Class A performance across the entire cycle. Equipped with cutting-edge DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ technology and low-GWP refrigerants such as R290, the WasherDryer delivers exceptional energy efficiency while meeting Europe’s strict standards. Its built-under design with large load capacity optimizes space utilization for European households, while advanced AI algorithms provide tailored fabric care. With this highly efficient lineup, LG aims to reinforce its leadership in Europe’s energy-conscious washer-dryer all-in-one market.

Grounded in its sustainability efforts, LG’s new washers feature the Microplastic Care Cycle, which reduces up to 60 percent* of microplastics released from synthetic fibers during washing. In addition, advanced AI motion control enhances energy efficiency to the industry’s highest level. Leveraging AI Core-Tech driven by LG’s innovative AI DD™ technology, the washers’ AI Wash™ function detects weight to select the optimal wash pattern – minimizing damage to delicate fabrics while consuming less energy.

LG’s new dryer models also achieve industry-leading Energy Class A efficiency. Powered by the AI Dual Inverter™ technology, the AI Dry™ feature intelligently detects the weight, fabric type and humidity of the load, to adjust the drying speed, particularly for soft fabrics, and reduce energy consumption.

Recognizing that many European customers prefer installing appliances themselves, LG provides self-installation checkup features through the LG ThinQTM service. Moreover, the newly introduced Comfort Kit for the new 24-inch European laundry lineup enhances usability and accessibility for all households.

With this expanded portfolio of heat pump laundry solutions, LG continues to grow its presence in Europe by addressing local needs and preferences. Intuitive displays, streamlined controls and automatic cycle optimization simplify everyday laundry tasks, while stylish designs – including the 24-inch WashTower European model available in multiple colors – seamlessly integrate into modern interiors.

“Drawing on extensive customer insights and advanced AI, LG has gained a deep understanding of Europeans’ unique lifestyles and laundry habits,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “This enables us to deliver solutions tailored to local needs, further strengthening our leadership in Europe across the global home appliance market.”

# # #

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com