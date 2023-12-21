LG’S WASHER FOR TUMBLERS SET TO INTRODUCE A MORE HYGIENIC AND SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLE AT CES 2024

For a More Eco-Conscious Way of Living, LG mycup Makes Regular Tumbler Users’ Daily Lives Cleaner and More Convenient



SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2023— LG Electronics is set to unveil its innovative tumbler washer, LG mycup, at CES 2024. This unique cleaning solution features state-of-the-art technology to enhance the daily hygiene of tumbler users, paired with a sophisticated design that embodies LG’s commitment to environmental sustainability. With the increasing number of eco-conscious consumers using tumblers, LG mycup simplifies the cleaning process and encourages the regular use of reusable cups and tumblers.





Smart Cleaning with User-Friendly Interface

This practical washer lets users clean one tumbler at a time by simply placing it inside the washer and selecting from two cleaning courses – Quick Wash and Extra Wash – through the LG mycup app. The cleaning process is then conveniently displayed on the upper display panel to let users check the wash status and receive an app notification when the cycle is complete.

Both courses utilize a 65-degree Celsius hot water cycle to ensure thorough and sanitary cleaning. By employing bubble jet technology, the Quick Wash course cleans the inside of the tumbler in just 30 seconds. For thorough cleaning and drying of harder-to-clean residues like dairy, the Extra Wash course utilizes a multi-directional water jet and an integrated air-drying design with powerful hot air to clean and gently dry the tumbler.

Integrative Design for All Spaces

Designed to take up minimal space, LG mycup’s slim and compact design maximizes space utilization without compromising performance. Its space-efficient dimensions make it ideal for various environments, from trendy cafés to busy offices and educational institutions. The washer’s simple yet modern design seamlessly integrates into any interior, combining functionality and aesthetics.

Eco-Focused Vision



As part of LG’s ESG commitment, Better Life for All, the innovative tumbler washer incorporates eco-conscious technologies from LG dishwashers to save water. For example, LG’s Bubble-Jet technology significantly reduces water usage while maintaining exceptional cleanliness standards. Additionally, LG mycup aims to encourage more people to use tumblers as a way of living a

low-carbon lifestyle that reduces disposable cup waste.

“The compact, easy-to-use LG mycup washer cleans tumblers fast and effectively with its powerful cleaning capabilities, which promotes a sustainable lifestyle that protects our planet for future generations,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to develop products that impact our customers’ daily lives and the environment in a positive way, as we pave the way to a cleaner future.”

Visitors can experience LG mycup alongside the company’s latest innovations at its CES booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre) from 9 to 12 January 2024.

