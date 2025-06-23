REIMAGINING HOME LIVING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: LG LAUNCHES ALL-INCLUSIVE APPLIANCE SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

Live smarter - no upfront costs, full support, absolute flexibility

SINGAPORE – June 23, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of LG Subscribe™ in Singapore, an all-new appliance subscription service that redefines how consumers access and maintain essential home products. This innovative service bundles flexibility, affordability, and expert care into a simple, predictable monthly plan.

Rethinking Ownership: LG Subscribe™ for a Better Life

LG Subscribe™ moves beyond traditional ownership hurdles—high upfront costs, limited warranties, and maintenance stress—by offering a seamless, worry-free alternative. With its ‘Live Grand, Pay Gradual’ model, the service empowers consumers to enjoy LG appliances without the pressure of an outright purchase. This smarter, more sustainable approach aligns perfectly with modern living.

Tailored for diverse lifestyles, from budget-conscious households to dynamic young professionals seeking ultimate convenience, LG Subscribe™ delivers:

• Lower financial barriers, making cutting-edge appliance access effortless

• Regular, expert care ensuring peak product performance and longevity

• Predictable monthly costs with comprehensive extended warranty coverage for unparalleled peace of mind

How It Works in Singapore: Unpacking the Subscription Model

LG Subscribe™ simplifies appliance ownership through transparent 3-, 5-, and 7-year subscription plans with all-inclusive pricing. Subscribers benefit from:

• No upfront costs: Customers pay a flat monthly fee.

• Expert care visits1: Enjoy annual or biannual visits by LG experts, depending on the product type.

• Comprehensive coverage: Full maintenance2, parts replacement, and warranty coverage are included throughout the subscription period.

Monthly subscription rates vary by product and plan, providing options tailored to diverse lifestyles and budgets. For example, popular models include the LG Styler (SC5GMR80H) from S$75/month (7-year plan) and the PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (AF20CREAM) from S$25/month (7-year plan). Each plan encompasses the appliance, dedicated care services, and an extended warranty—delivering transparency with no hidden costs or guesswork.

Why It Pays to Subscribe: The Water Purifier Example

Owning the LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier (WD518AN) outright involves multiple costs beyond the S$2,099 purchase price, including warranties and maintenance. Over 5 to 7 years, these expenses can add up to approximately S$4,339 to S$5,419.

• Outright ownership costs: Purchase (S$2,099), extended warranty (S$320–450), water filters (S$1,400–2,000), and maintenance (S$520–870), totaling an estimated S$4,339 to S$5,419.

• LG Subscribe™ subscription costs: 5-year plan at about S$3,600 and 7-year plan at about S$4,200.

With LG Subscribe™ Careship, biannual filter replacements, sterilization, and expert maintenance are included at no extra cost.

The result: Over 7 years, you could save up to S$1,219 — calculated as the difference between the maximum outright cost (S$5,419) and the subscription cost (S$4,200) — while enjoying seamless, hassle-free maintenance and care.

Roll-out Timeline & Availability

Interested users can visit lg.com/sg/lg-subscribe to indicate interest or learn more. A hands-on in-store experience will be available from 16 June 2025 at the Suntec City Showroom, Suntec City Mall, #02-602, Tower 3, 8 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983. The service will officially expand to selected retailers from Q3 onwards.

With LG Subscribe™, LG Electronics is redefining home living in Singapore—where flexibility comes standard, expert care is a given, and ownership is entirely optional.

