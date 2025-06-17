LG STRENGTHENS EDTECH LEADERSHIP WITH EXPANDED LG CREATEBOARD LINEUP

Company’s Latest AI-powered LG CreateBoard Displays Deliver Smarter,

More Immersive Learning Through Specialized Educational Solutions

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) is strengthening its leadership in educational technology (EdTech) with a comprehensive lineup of its large-format smart display, the LG CreateBoard. Featuring advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and specialized educational solutions, the new displays are designed to bring more immersive learning to modern classrooms.

The newly introduced LG CreateBoard Core (Model: TR3BQ) offers essential interactive features – such as handwriting on a touch display – at a more accessible price point. Its affordability and versatility are expected to drive LG’s EdTech growth in key markets.

The full LG CreateBoard lineup comprises four models, each tailored to various user needs and purposes:

• LG CreateBoard Pro (TR3PN)*: Features a high-performance processor optimized for AI-intensive tasks and seamless multitasking.

• LG CreateBoard Standard (TR3DQ)*: Equipped with key functions, including wireless screen sharing, writing solutions and Google Android compatibility.

• LG CreateBoard Core (TR3BQ): A new, cost-effective model delivering essential teaching tools for broader accessibility.

• LG CreateBoard 105-inch (TR5WP)*: Boasts a 105-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, optimized for video classes and collaborative learning environments.

Models marked with an asterisk * are not available in Singapore.

The LG CreateBoard Standard and Pro models come equipped with user-friendly, AI-powered features that enhance classroom engagement and streamline learning environments:

• Live Subtitles/Translation: Provides real-time AI-generated subtitles that support multilingual learning.

• Video Summary: Leverages AI to automatically analyze and summarize key takeaways from video lessons.

• Ask LG: Powered by a large language model (LLM), it provides AI-driven answers to questions about LG CreateBoard usage and enables AI-powered general information searches during class.

• Circle to Search: Allows users to circle on-screen content for instant contextual search results.

• Calculator Pro: Converts handwritten mathematical formulas into solutions using AI.

LG CreateBoard models* also support LG’s dedicated educational solutions:

• LG CreateBoard Share: A wireless screen sharing solution that easily connects with external devices across various operating systems like Windows, Android and iOS. Capable of sharing up to nine screens at once, this solution is ideal for large lectures.

• LG CreateBoard Lab: An advanced writing solution with an intuitive, streamlined interface that maximizes convenience and ease of use.

Utilizing these solutions, teachers can connect their tablet PCs to LG CreateBoard, allowing them to freely move around the classroom while conducting lessons. During class, if additional materials are needed, they can seamlessly add web-based content and multimedia into lesson notes with a simple touch in real time. After class, materials can be easily shared with students at the touch of a button.

Certified under Google’s Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement (EDLA), the LG CreateBoard provides direct access to a wide array of educational apps via the Google Play Store. The platform is also supported by LG ConnectedCare, LG’s proprietary remote device management solution, allowing real-time monitoring of multiple displays and proactive responses to security or operational issues.

“Our comprehensive LG CreateBoard lineup is tailored for diverse educational settings. By delivering smart, AI-driven solutions, we aim to help educators create more effective learning environments while reinforcing our leadership in the global EdTech market,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

LG will showcase its complete LG CreateBoard portfolio at ISTE 2025, the world’s largest EdTech exhibition, taking place from June 29 to July 2 in San Antonio, Texas. Through this participation, LG aims to accelerate its expansion in the education market.

In Singapore, LG will introduce the CreateBoard Standard ( TR3DQ ) — a versatile model offering essential features and reliable performance for modern classrooms.

To find the ideal LG CreateBoard model for your business, contact one of our experts today.

