LG EXPANDS GLOBAL PRESENCE IN SPORTS ARENAS WITH CUTTING-EDGE DIGITAL SIGNAGE SOLUTIONS

From Iconic Football Stadiums in Europe to Legendary Baseball Parks in the U.S., LG’s Advanced Display Technologies Are Redefining the Live Sports Experience

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) is further solidifying its leadership in the global digital signage market by delivering differentiated products and integrated management solutions tailored for the sports and entertainment sectors.

LG is set to supply a total of 1,700 square meters of indoor and outdoor signage to Roig Arena in Valencia, Spain – scheduled to open this September. Set to become Spain’s largest indoor stadium with a capacity of 20,000, the sports venue will serve as the new home of Valencia Basket Club, an elite professional basketball team.

A signature feature of the venue will be The Eye – a 300-square-meter, eye-shaped LED screen mounted on the façade near the main entrance, designed to captivate visitors with its striking visual presence.

Inside the arena, LG’s installations will include a central scoreboard, a massive LED screen spanning 76 meters in width, a secondary screen behind the stage and a ribbon board encircling the venue – collectively delivering a dynamic and immersive spectator experience.

With signage installations in around 200 countries, LG continues to strengthen its position in the commercial display sector, supplying signage to a wide range of sports venues, from large-scale stadiums to local training facilities.

The company is especially gaining traction in Europe and North America – regions home to many of the world’s most popular sports. LG’s high-resolution signage provides vivid, lifelike visuals, while the LG Business Cloud platform enables streamlined remote management, tailored content distribution and effective advertising solutions – delivering added convenience for B2B clients and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

In Spain, LG signage has become the preferred choice among professional football clubs. A notable example is Atlético Madrid’s home stadium, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, which features a high-performance LED screen covering over 2,000 square meters and an LED ribbon board extending more than 400 meters. At Real Sociedad’s Reale Arena, LG not only installed an LED scoreboard and ribbon board but also supplied over 800 signage units of various sizes for the stadium’s player facilities.

In 2021, LG equipped Wembley Stadium – the largest stadium in the UK with a capacity of 90,000 – with an 840-square-meter LED screen measuring 57 meters wide and 7.5 meters high. LG signage is also featured at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Bristol City’s Ashton Gate Stadium, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park in Germany and Club Brugge’s Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium.

In the U.S., LG recently supplied approximately 842 square meters of signage to Fenway Park – home of the Boston Red Sox – including a main scoreboard and a large ribbon board. Earlier this year, LG also installed a ribbon board at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to global market research firm Omdia, the global LED signage market – including sports-related facilities – is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.4 percent, surpassing KRW 14 trillion by 2029.

“The global signage market is increasingly recognizing LG’s ability to deliver total solutions that enhance the B2B customer experience,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “We remain committed to delivering differentiated display solutions that elevate live experiences across a broad spectrum of industries, with sports being a key focus.”

