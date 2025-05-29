LG Styler® Introduces New Era in Clothing Care Management

New Styler® Features a Built-in Handheld, High-Pressure Steamer, the Dynamic Moving Hanger and Dual True Steam® Technology

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its upgraded, new LG Styler® clothing care solution in Singapore. Incorporating a handheld, high-pressure steamer, the Dynamic Moving Hanger™ and Dual True Steam® technology, the latest Styler® delivers faster and more effective clothes-refreshing cycles with improved drying, dehumidification and de-wrinkling performance.

A first for the LG Styler® lineup, the new model features a built-in handheld, high-pressure steamer that makes it easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments, and saves the hassle of having to use a separate iron. Users can simply hang their wrinkled clothes inside the door, take out the steamer attached to the bottom of the Styler®, and initiate the steam process with the press of a button. The steamer employs powerful, high-pressure steam to penetrate garments, leaving them smooth and soft, significantly reducing the need for ironing.1 Moreover, the compact size of the high-pressure handy steamer enhances convenience and allows for easy storage inside the Styler®.

A key feature of the new Styler® is LG’s Dual True Steam® technology. Instead of a single heater, Dual True Steam® employs two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for more precise control of the steam spray’s volume and strength. The course for delicate fabrics such as silk and cashmere utilizes only one of the system’s two heaters, delivering gentle fabric care through optimized steam-flow control. Dual True Steam® also enables the Styler®’s Sanitary cycle, a specialised cycle that keeps clothes hygienically clean by eliminating over 99.99 percent of the germs and 11 different kinds of harmful bacteria.4

Implementing the exclusive Dynamic MovingHanger™ system, LG Styler® can provide tailored care for various types of garments and fabrics. Unlike its predecessor – the MovingHanger™, which simply moved side-to-side for dust removal – the new system provides a delicate and powerful garment care. It boasts enhanced dust removal, deodorization,2 drying and wrinkle mitigation with a twisting motion, a rotating mechanism. It also contributes to Styler®’s upgraded cycles, such as the Fine Dust cycle, which twists and shakes up to 350 times per minute to remove large and fine dust particles from clothing.3

Additionally, LG’s latest clothing care solution has a built-in ventilation system to automatically circulate air throughout the room. It also offers a dehumidification function that can collect up to 10 liters of moisture5 from the room without opening the door of the Styler®; ensuring a pleasant indoor environment and preventing clothes from becoming damp after being ‘refreshed by Styler®.’

For convenient management, the new Styler®’s time-saving Pants Press adopts an upgraded hanging structure that enables sharper, wrinkle-free creases. What’s more, the new Styler® has an intuitive-to-use LCD touchscreen that makes course selection quick and easy.

Designed to complement modern interiors, the 2025 LG Styler® features a sleek mirrored finish—ideal for walk-in wardrobes or stylish living spaces. In addition to its refined aesthetics, the unit now boasts an increased capacity, accommodating up to five hangers for greater wardrobe efficiency in every cycle.

The new 2025 LG Styler® will officially launch in Singapore on 9 June 2025. It will be available for purchase at a retail price of SGD $3,499 through the LG Online Brand Store and all authorised retailers islandwide.

Visual Assets: [HERE]

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and the Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com