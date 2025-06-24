Smarter Living, Sharper Screens: LG Unveils 2025 Home Entertainment Lineup

AI-Powered TVs, Gaming Monitors, and Laptops Redefine Entertainment and Productivity at Home

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 - LG Electronics unveils its groundbreaking 2025 lineup, redefining the future of entertainment and productivity. From AI-powered TVs and immersive QNED displays to ultra-light LG gram laptops and cutting-edge UltraGear™ OLED smart gaming monitors, LG’s latest innovations intelligently understand and adapt to users—delivering smarter, more intuitive experiences across every lifestyle.

AI-Driven Home Entertainment: Redefining Visuals, Sound, and Immersion

Next-Gen OLED evo AI TVs: Smarter, Brighter, More Immersive

LG’s 2025 OLED evo AI M5 and G5 series represent a bold leap in premium home entertainment. Powered by the all-new alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, these models combine AI-driven upscaling, vivid colours, and pixel-level object recognition to deliver stunningly realistic visuals. With Brightness Booster Ultimate1, they achieve up to three times brighter2 images, enabled by a redesigned light-emitting structure and advanced lighting control—delivering exceptional clarity and depth to every scene.

Gamers will appreciate the 4K resolution at up to 165Hz3 variable refresh rate, with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. The M5 model also offers a true wireless solution capable of transmitting up to 4K at 144Hz4, simplifying setups and reducing cable clutter.

Beyond visuals, the alpha 11 processor delivers 11.1.2-channel virtual spatial sound, optimised for your room’s layout, creating a truly immersive audio experience. For more accessible options, the OLED evo AI C5 with alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and the OLED AI B5 with alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 bring many of these premium features to a broader audience at more competitive price points.

Perfect Companion: LG Soundbar SG10TY

Engineered to pair seamlessly with LG OLED evo AI G series TVs, the LG SG10TY soundbar delivers 3.1-channel audio for a cinematic home theater experience. Supporting Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced, it creates a powerful soundstage. The built-in AI Sound Pro analyses content and automatically optimises audio based on what you’re watching, removing the need for manual adjustments.

When connected to an LG OLED TV, features like WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface enable the TV and soundbar to work in sync—enhancing performance and allowing easy control through the TV interface. With WOWCAST support, the SG10TY wirelessly transmits multi-channel audio to compatible LG TVs, reducing cable clutter. Its sleek, compact design mounts flush to the wall, complementing the LG OLED evo AI G series for a streamlined look.

Introducing the 2025 QNED AI Series: Versatility Meets AI Innovation

Complementing the OLED lineup, LG’s 2025 QNED AI TVs bring advanced performance and vibrant visuals to a broader audience. Equipped with LG’s latest colour gamut technology, the new QNED range delivers lifelike, vivid colours for a more immersive viewing experience. From the premium QNED92 to the versatile QNED80, these models combine brilliant picture quality, immersive audio, and intelligent AI processing.

The QNED92 and QNED86 series feature QNED evo displays powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2, delivering bright, detailed picture quality and enhanced contrast through MiniLED5 and advanced dimming technology. Both models also offer upgraded AI picture processing and virtual 9.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos® audio for an immersive experience. The QNED86 is available in sizes up to 100 inches. The QNED82 (43”, 50”) and QNED80 (55”–86”) models are powered by the alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen8.

Expanded Lineup for Smarter Everyday Viewing

LG expands its 2025 TV collection with the new NanoCell AI NANO80* and UHD AI TVs UA8450 and UA7350*. Featuring AI-driven technology and stunning 4K clarity, these models are designed to elevate the home viewing experience.

*NANO80 and UA7350 are available exclusively online in Singapore.

Smarter Control, Personalized Viewing

New for 2025, LG’s AI Magic Remote now features a dedicated AI button, giving users instant access to a suite of intelligent features. With motion control, a scroll wheel, and voice input, it works like an air mouse or smart assistant. AI Voice ID recognizes individual users and tailors recommendations accordingly, while AI Concierge surfaces personalized content with just one press. Users can also interact with the AI Chatbot for help with settings, use AI Search with Microsoft Copilot integration, and enjoy tailored visuals via AI Picture Wizard.

StanbyME 2: The Smart, Stylish Lifestyle Screen

The LG StanbyME 2 (27LX6T) is a 27-inch QHD wireless smart touchscreen display that redefines flexibility and design. Building on the success of its predecessor, the StanbyME 2 offers up to 4 hours of battery life, allowing you to enjoy content wirelessly, free from the clutter of cables. Its sleek, portable design, with hidden wheels, makes it easy to move from room to room, bringing entertainment wherever you go.

In addition to the rollable floor stand, the StanbyME 2 introduces three new accessories that enhance its versatility:

● Folio Cover: A protective cover that doubles as a tabletop stand, providing an easy way to display the device in various settings.

● Hanging Strap: A convenient accessory for hanging the StanbyME 2 from a wall, transforming it into a stylish, interactive display.

● One-Click Stand: A versatile stand that allows for easy vertical or horizontal use with just one click, offering flexibility in how you interact with the screen.

With 180° rotation, 180° swivel, 50° tilt, and 20 cm height adjustment, the StanbyME 2 adapts to your preferred viewing angle—whether you’re lounging, working, or relaxing. It supports screen mirroring, OTT platforms, Apple AirPlay 2, HDMI, and USB. Powered by webOS, the device delivers an intuitive, app-rich interface tailored for modern living spaces. The StanbyME 2 seamlessly blends technology with style, offering a truly lifestyle-centric display.

LG’s 2025 AI TVs and StanbyME ranges showcase how AI-driven performance and intuitive design come together to elevate every viewing experience—whether cinematic, casual, or on-the-go.

*StandbyME 2 will be available in Singapore starting June 2025

AI-Powered Portability: LG’s 2025 Laptops Redefine Mobile Computing

Introducing gram AI: Smarter, Safer, and Seamlessly Integrated

A key innovation in the 2025 lineup, gram AI is now integrated into all LG gram models, bringing an intelligent experience that’s both powerful and privacy-first. It combines On-Device AI for secure, offline tasks—such as file and image search, past screen recall, PC control, and 24/7 troubleshooting—with Cloud AI powered by GPT-4o for real-time summaries, translations, knowledge search, and integration across Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Whether online or off, gram AI helps users stay productive, efficient, and in control—anytime, anywhere.

Next-Level Performance with Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake Processors

Complementing LG’s intelligent AI software is a leap forward in hardware. The 2025 LG gram lineup features Intel’s next-gen Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors, delivering fast multitasking, enhanced energy efficiency, and advanced AI acceleration.

Arrow Lake models are built for everyday performance and responsiveness, while Lunar Lake models shine in AI-driven tasks like real-time translation and image processing. All Lunar Lake models also feature Copilot+ PC functionality, complete with a dedicated Copilot key for streamlined productivity.

LG gram Pro Series: Flagship Power Meets Sleek Mobility

The 2025 LG gram Pro series — including the gram Pro and gram Pro 2-in-1 — is designed for professionals who need powerful performance without compromise. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors, these devices deliver pro-level capabilities in an ultra-slim form.

The 16-inch gram Pro (16Z90TP) features an Arrow Lake processor and stunning OLED display, while the 16Z90TS packs Lunar Lake power with Copilot+ PC features. The 16-inch gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP) combines Arrow Lake performance with an OLED touch display and includes a wirelessly chargeable stylus — making it one of the lightest and most versatile convertibles in its class.

Weighing just 1,199g (16Z90TP), 1,239g (16Z90TS), and 1,399g (16T90TP), and measuring only 12.4mm thin, these models are ideal for performance on the move.

LG gram Series: Everyday Portability with Smart Performance

Designed for those who value portability without compromising on power, the LG gram 14, 16, and 17 deliver robust performance with Intel® Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake processors. All models are equipped with LPDDR5x memory, Gen 4 NVMe™ SSD, and an FHD webcam, offering premium performance in lightweight, compact designs. Key features include AI Battery for smarter power management, anti-glare displays, Smart Life Management (SLM), and gram Link for seamless syncing with mobile devices—making them ideal companions for productivity on the go, whether for work, school, or everyday use.

LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitors: Built for Immersion and Speed

Next-Level Immersion with the World’s First 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

The LG UltraGear OLED 45GX950A is the world’s first 5K2K OLED gaming monitor6. This flagship 45-inch display boasts a 33% higher pixel count than UHD (3,840 x 2,160)7 and offers 50% more screen space compared to DQHD (5,120 x 1,440)8—delivering ultra-sharp detail and expansive views that appeal to both gamers and creators.

*The LG UltraGear OLED 45GX950A will be available in Singapore from Q3 2025.

Cinematic Immersion with Ultra-Wide OLED Gaming Monitors

The LG UltraGear OLED 27GX790A, 34GX90SA, 39GX90SA, and 45GX90SA continue LG’s pursuit of next-gen gaming excellence. Ideal for immersive RPGs, simulators, and cinematic titles, these monitors also boast 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, and anti-glare coatings—delivering vivid color, deep contrast, and panoramic visuals.

*All four models will be available in Singapore starting July 2025.

Beyond Gaming: LG’s Curved Ultra-Wide OLED Monitors Double as Smart Entertainment Hubs

LG’s 2025 UltraGear OLED monitors—45GX90SA, 39GX90SA, and 34GX90SA—feature bold ultra-wide QHD resolution (3440 x 1440) curved screens with an 800R curvature and are now all-in-one smart displays built for more than just gaming. With webOS24 onboard, users can access popular streaming services, productivity tools, and smart features directly—no PC required. These monitors also bring a suite of TV-like enhancements such as AI Picture, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and AI Sound for an immersive, cinematic experience. Whether you’re gaming, working, or watching your favorite shows, UltraGear delivers stunning performance across the board.

Peak Competitive Precision with Flat OLED

For esports-level responsiveness, the 27GX790A is LG’s fastest OLED monitor yet. It features QHD resolution, a blistering 480Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms GtG response time. G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, along with VESA ClearMR 21000 certification, make it ideal for FPS and high-speed competitive play.

LG Smart Monitors: Redefining Versatility for Work and Entertainment

LG Smart Monitor Swing: Ultimate Flexibility with Touchscreen & Smart Features

The all-new LG Smart Monitor Swing (32U889SA)* features a crisp UHD 4K IPS touch panel powered by webOS for seamless PC-free streaming, apps, and cloud gaming. Designed with flexibility in mind, it includes a rolling stand with a hidden adapter and an ultra-adjustable design—supporting tilt, swivel, height adjustment, and Portrait Mode for effortless angle customization. Its touchscreen functionality adds an extra layer of interactivity, making it ideal for creative and productivity-focused users alike.

Seamless device pairing is enabled through USB-C, HDMI, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support. Auto Pivot allows smooth transitions between portrait and landscape modes, while the LG Switch app streamlines multitasking with intuitive screen-splitting features.

LG Smart Monitors: Everyday Productivity Meets Smart Convenience

For everyday work and entertainment, LG’s 32-inch Smart Monitor (32U850SA)* and 27-inch Smart Monitor (27U511SA) deliver vibrant visuals and essential smart features.

The 32U850SA offers UHD 4K resolution and a built-in webcam for seamless video conferencing, while the 27U511SA provides Full HD clarity with a smooth 100Hz refresh rate and dual 5W speakers—ideal for multitasking or media consumption.

Both models run on webOS, offering instant access to popular streaming services and productivity apps—no PC required.

*32U850SA and 32U889SA will be available in Singapore starting from July 2025

Where to Buy: The 2025 LG Lineup

LG’s full 2025 lineup is available now at the LG Online Brand Store, official Shopee and Lazada stores, KrisShop. For TV and audio products, visit authorized retailers including Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. For IT products, including LG gram laptops and monitors, shop at Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, and Challenger

For more information, visit the official LG website.

