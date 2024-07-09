STEP INTO THE FUTURE WITH LG’S 2024 ENTERTAINMENT AND PRODUCTIVITY LINEUP

Discover LG’s Latest Breakthroughs and Product Revolution in TVs, Audio, Monitors, and Laptops

SINGAPORE, July. 9, 2024 — LG Electronics, a global pioneer in cutting-edge technology, unveils its highly anticipated 2024 lineup, setting new benchmarks in home entertainment and information technology. With a diverse array of products, ranging from state-of-the-art TVs to sleek PCs and monitors designed to elevate every aspect of daily life, LG continues to lead the industry with innovation, style, and, most importantly, functionality.

Revolutionising Viewing: LG’s Next-Generation TVs

AI-Powered Picture and Sound

At the forefront of LG’s 2024 offerings are the breathtaking OLED TVs and QNED TVs, bolstered with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance picture quality, audio performance, and personalisation. Central to this lineup is the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, exclusive to LG's OLED TVs, excluding the C4 and B4 range — powering the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, LG OLED evo M4, and G4 models, offering AI-driven deep learning capabilities that are four times more powerful than its predecessors.

LG OLED evo G4 83” Smart TV*

With enhanced AI upscaling capabilities, LG’s latest OLED TVs enlarge and sharpen objects and backgrounds with pixel-level precision, providing an unparalleled viewing experience even with sub-4K content. In addition to clearer, vibrant pictures, AI Sound Pro enriches audio by delivering virtual 11.1.2 surround sound , ensuring crystal-clear dialogue and immersive realism.

The LG OLED evo G4 and M series further captivate viewers by utilising the company's Brightness Booster Max technology, which delivers maximum brightness 150 percent higher than conventional OLED TVs .

Bringing the magic of OLED to more households, the LG OLED M series now includes sizes ranging from 65 to 97 inches. It features the innovative wireless Zero Connect Box for cable-free convenience and supports up to 4K 144Hz transmission.

For homeowners seeking a more affordable option, LG brings a performance boost to the LG B4 OLED TV and LG C4 OLED evo TV. Despite being an entry-level TV, the LG B4 OLED TV features a new version of the Alpha 8 AI processor 4K, bringing a big performance boost to the set. Its upgrade also comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports and a new smaller 48-inch size. The step-up C4 model is equipped with the α9 AI Processor 4K, delivering brighter and more ‘picture-perfect’ images. It also boasts enhanced gaming features, found in higher-end M4 and G4 models, making it a strong contender for gamers.

Extensive and Enhanced LG QNED TVs

Catering to customers’ diverse needs and preferences, LG’s 2024 QNED TV lineup gives customers more sizes to choose from. This range is led by the extremely immersive, ultra-large 89-inch QNED TV (QNED89) which addresses the growing demand for larger premium LCD screens. This extensive lineup also includes 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 86-inch options to ensure the perfect size for every living space.

LG’s QNED TVs leverage Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies to deliver vibrant, hyper-realistic colours and contrast. Boasting a sleek design with a thickness of just 29 millimetres, LG 2024 QNED TVs (QNED86 and QNED80 models), add a touch of elegance and sophistication and can be mounted on the wall for a more spacious interior.

The QNED Mini LED TV (QNED91) delivers AI performance 1.3 times more powerful than its Alpha 7 Gen 6 predecessor. It refines picture quality with precise brightness adjustments and optimises visual output based on meticulous scene analysis.

To achieve the most realistic levels of contrast, LG QNED Mini LED TVs utilise Precision Dimming technology, improving gradations and enabling accurate backlight control. The QNED91’s Million Grey Scale feature differentiates between shades of grey and represents gradation with a 20-bit accuracy for immensely vibrant contrast. Additionally, the QNED91 features virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from its built-in speakers, enriching audio experiences.

Delivering Ultra HD

Alongside LG’s OLED and QNED lineup, LG spotlights its newest addition to its UHD TV lineup – the LG UHD TV UT80 Smart TV. New to the local scene is also the LG NanoCell NANO81 4K UHD LED Smart TV. Equipped with HDR10 Pro, colours are vivid and crystal clear, bringing images to life.

Intelligent and Intuitive: The webOS Re:New Programme and webOS 24

Celebrating a decade of webOS, LG’s commitment to accessibility and continuously enhancing the user experience is embodied in the webOS Re:New programme , bringing the latest upgrade to LG’s 2022 OLED TVs, LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, and 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K TVs. This upgrade promises a refreshed TV experience for the next five years, extending LG TVs worldwide for an optimal viewing experience and keeping users at the forefront of innovation.

The latest webOS allows users to create up to 10 individual profiles, offering tailored recommendations based on voice recognition and usage patterns. Users can also customise their Home screen and settings effortlessly, easily accessing their favourite content and services.

Thanks to Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, LG Smart TV users can enjoy Apple TV+ in sublime 4K . The company’s newest premium TVs are also the first to support Dolby Vision® and Filmmaker™ Mode, a cinematic experience with Apple TV+ titles mastered in Dolby Vision®.

Enhancing Home Audio with Seamless Integration

Complementing the stunning visuals of LG’s 2024 TV lineup, the new soundbar collection, including the S95TR, S90TY, S70TY, S60T and S40T models, are designed to elevate the home entertainment experience. These soundbars pair wirelessly with LG OLED and QNED TVs through WOWCAST Built-in, delivering powerful sound, well-rounded features, and elegant designs. What's more, LG’s AI Sound Algorithms analyse each speaker’s performance, further optimising audio output for a more refined sound.

LG S95TR Soundbar

With WOW Orchestra, sound comes to life with the TV’s built-in speakers and soundbar, working in tandem to create highly immersive three-dimensional audio. LG’s new soundbars also feature the rich, multi-channel quality of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X for the ideal surround sound experience. WOW Interface provides easy-to-use soundbar settings and sound modes for convenient and intuitive access. Integrated into the S95TR model, WOWCAST Ready enables wireless connectivity to LG TVs, producing superior sound quality even when playing Dolby Atmos® audio.

The flagship S95TR model boasts a robust 810W output and 15-channel surround sound, featuring centre up-firing speaker for immersive audio and clear dialogue. Along with a passive radiator to enhance bass tones and augment the overall balance of the soundbar and subwoofer, the S95TR features upgraded tweeters for crisp, accurate audio. Moreover, the S95TR model's matte colour scheme, materials, and finish significantly minimise reflections, improving viewing quality.

LG also introduced the S70TY, which is designed for LG QNED TVs due to its simple and compact design. Featuring centre-up-firing speaker and an angled design, the soundbar offers enhanced voice clarity and extends harmonious audio in line with the screen's level.

The S95TR and S90TY soundbars also include LG Triple Level Spatial Sound technology and LG AI Room Calibration, ensuring optimal audio performance tailored to any room. New this year, the feature calibrates the audio of the rear surround speaker for increased flexibility during installation.

Portable Powerhouses: LG XBOOM Speakers

LG continues to push the boundaries of portable audio with its latest speaker in the XBOOM lineup, the XBOOM 360, embracing the XBOOM brand’s heritage with powerful sound performance, robust build quality, and versatile designs.

The LG XBOOM 360 series delivers authentic, omnidirectional audio within a unique design that radiates sound in all directions. The new XO2 model, in response to consumers desiring a more compact speaker, offers the same omnidirectional audio experience with added portability - featuring a 15-hour battery life and IP55 rating. The XBOOM 360 speakers also boast distinctive 360-degree mood lighting and a new lighting design, emanating a sense of openness.

Enhanced Productivity: LG's Advanced Monitor and Laptop Offerings

Expanding the LG gram Series



LG’s 2024 lineup includes cutting-edge monitors and laptops designed to enhance productivity and provide superior performance. Broadening its acclaimed LG gram lineup, LG presents consumers with an array of innovative options, including the all-new LG gram Pro series.

Upgraded Portability and Premium Offerings

Headlining LG's 2024 introductions are the LG gram Pro (model 16Z90SP) and LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (model 16T90SP) laptops. Packed with power and performance, the new gram Pro models are equipped with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors with hybrid architecture and ultra-fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs for seamless multitasking and handling demanding applications. The LG gram Pro also features a dedicated NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics cards.

The LG gram Pro laptop boasts a stunning 16- WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED panel with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Weighing just 1.3kg, the featherweight powerhouse delivers premium performance without compromising portability.

On the other hand, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (model 16T90SP) has set a new record in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop as of December 15, 2023. This versatile convertible laptop features a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display, a 360-degree adjustable hinge, a super-slim bezel design, a responsive touchscreen, and a wirelessly chargeable pen.

Engineered with a dual cooling system, the LG Gram Pro series laptops easily handle demanding tasks like video editing and AI image creation. This advanced thermal solution ensures peak performance without compromising the sleek, ultra-portable designs.

Streamlined Productivity with AI

Alongside the powerhouse LG gram Pro series, LG is introducing a new touch screen 14” LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90S), LG gram 17”, 16”, and 14” laptops (models 17Z90S, 16Z90S, and 14Z90S) for 2024. These ultraportable marvels feature the latest Intel® Core Ultra processors, blazing-fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and high-brightness IPS anti-glare displays in various sizes to suit every need. With built-in Full HD webcams, user-friendly software like LG Glance by Mirametrix for enhanced security and privacy, and the versatile LG gram Link app, the 2024 LG gram lineup delivers an exceptional mobile computing experience.

LG also continues to deliver ultra-portability in their laptops with the latest LG gram SuperSlim (model 15Z90ST). The thinnest gram yet, the LG gram SuperSlim provides powerful performance anywhere they go, weighing only 990g and featuring a paper-thin 10.9mm body.

Every model in the 2024 lineup incorporates the latest AI-enabled functions via the LG gram Link app, which streamlines tasks like file sharing, photo sharing, and screen mirroring across LG gram, Android, and iOS devices .

Unveiling the 2024 UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors

The 2024 UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors lineup, designed to provide superior gaming experiences, recognises the growing demand for high-performance computing and gaming solutions.

Award-Winning Innovation

The expanded lineup includes the CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning 32-inch 4K gaming monitor, model 32GS95UE. This groundbreaking monitor is also a VESA Certified Dual Mode gaming monitor, allowing gamers to switch between 4K (3840 x 2160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1920 x 1080) at 480Hz with a single click. The Dual Mode feature lets users choose the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate based on the game genre. Fast-paced action titles benefit from FHD at 480Hz, while visually rich story-driven games are best enjoyed in 4K at 240Hz. Additionally, this 32-inch marvel boasts a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, eliminating motion blur, enhancing clarity, and delivering dynamic gameplay. Its minimal screen bezels and powerful, nuanced sound enhance the user experience.

Taking Immersion to New Heights



LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (39GS95QE)

LG also introduces new 39” and 34” models with ultra-wide curved screens: the 39GS95QE and 34GS95QE. These monitors enhance the gaming experience with their 800R-curved, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide Quad-HD (3440 x 1440) resolution OLED displays. Their Anti-Glare & Low Reflection Coating, 4-side borderless design, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms (GtG) response time contribute to elevating user immersion. Furthermore, these models feature the new Unity Hexagonal design rear cover and slim 'L' stand, offering ergonomic benefits, stability, and space efficiency.

This year’s 2024 monitor lineup also welcomes the 27” UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 27GS95QE). Equipped with a 27” QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display, HDR400 True Black, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time, this monitor would fit right into any gamer’s setup.

