LG UltraGear™ 27" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
Color
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Tech
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
27GN60R is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smooth and fast gaming experience.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*In above images, the one on the left illustrates a conventional mode where the feature is not supported.
All specs
-
Size (Inch)
-
27" Flat
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
-
300
-
Color Gamut
-
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
1ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
-
178/178
-
Frequency (Hz)
-
144 Hz
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
FPS Counter
-
Yes
-
User Define Key
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1 (v2.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
1 (v1.4)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
-
34W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.3W
-
Tilt
-
-5~15 Degree
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8
-
Set (without Stand)
-
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Set (with Stand)
-
5.8
-
Set (without Stand)
-
5.1
-
HDMI
-
Yes
27GN60R-B
LG UltraGear™ 27" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium