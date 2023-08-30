We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
144Hz Refresh Rate
Display
27" UHD (3840x2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming
Thanks to the IPS 1ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Gamer-centric Design
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable holder / Mouse holder
-
USB A to B
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4 (DSC)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
691 x 184 x 498
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7(↑) 613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.4
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.5
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
GSYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
-
DTS HP:X (4pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
VRR
-
YES
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
55W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
50W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
