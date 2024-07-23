We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MyView Smart 32” 4K UHD with webOS
My kind of screen
Make your work smarter and play better with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K UHD display and enjoy its slim design. You can enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ™ Home Dashboard feature below.
webOS 23 new home
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG Fitness.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.
AI concierge
Listening to your tastes
Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
**The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
Sports
Follow your favorite teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are not included in the package (sold separately).
**The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
**Supported services may differ by country.
32” UHD 4K display
Great display for both work and play
4K UHD (3840x2160) display with up to 90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut delivers a high contrast ratio and precise colors. It lets you experience visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ™ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ™ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ™ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ™ app to the ThinQ™ Home Dashboard.
*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ™ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ™ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ™ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
**The Remote Control is included in the package.
**The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Simple design
Stylish space-saving design
The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Tilt: -5~15˚.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package. (Depend on country)
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
Smart Monitor
-
Year
2024
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
-
Speaker
5W x2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
877 x 131 x 502
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 429.4 x 45.8
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 509.8 x 209.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.6kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
Our picks for you
