LG 31.5'' UHD 4K HDR IPS Monitor

Space
3840x2160
Image Quality
HDR10
Feature
MAXXAUDIO®
*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the color gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.
*Images illustrated.
Immersive Gaming Experience
32UN650 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
Easy and Ergonomic
Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 230
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7(↑) 714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
