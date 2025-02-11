Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 31.5'' UHD 4K HDR IPS Monitor

32UN650K-W

32UN650K-W

LG 31.5'' UHD 4K HDR IPS Monitor

  • Front view
  • -15 degree angle tilted view
  • 15 degree tilted angle view
  • 30 degree angle tilted view
  • Side view
  • Rear view
  • Rear Perspective view
  • Stand view
Front view
-15 degree angle tilted view
15 degree tilted angle view
30 degree angle tilted view
Side view
Rear view
Rear Perspective view
Stand view

Key Features

  • 31.5-inch UHD 4K
  • IPS Display
  • HDR10
  • DCI-P3 95%, 350nits(Typ.)
  • Stereo Speaker with MaxxAudio® (5Wx2)
Banner with text "LG UHD Monitor 4K"

LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor delivers exceptional clarity, detail and performance to your creative tasks and favorite content as you've dreamed of.

Space

31.5" IPS UHD 4K
3840x2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10

Feature

MAXXAUDIO®

LG 31.5'' UHD 4K HDR Monitor with paddy field on display, front view, 32UN650-W
Creative Professional

Suitable Clarity, Precision and Color Expression

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise color as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.
1976 CIE chromaticity diagram showing the wide color gamut of DCI-P3

Color Range with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

31.5-inch UHD 4K monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 (Typ.) color gamut, which is ideal for professional creators to re-touch images and accurately express the color of digital contents.

*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the color gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.

Color calibration

Color Calibrated

It is color calibrated to display original intended color for accurate picture quality.

*Images illustrated.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UN650 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

Dynamic Action Sync for faster reaction to opponents in gaming
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer for attack in the dark in gaming
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services
Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

More Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) color space.
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 230

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7(↑) 714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.2

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

What people are saying

