31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor

Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in entertainment.
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Features for gaming
Immersive gaming
32UR550K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Stay ahead in the dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Content
Visual splendor
Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide color range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 color space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor for your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Adjust the position of to screen to your comfort with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for an ideal viewing experience.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.1 x 239.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.0
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
