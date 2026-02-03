The “LG Subscribe™ DUALCOOL® AI Air Conditioner Campaign” (the “Campaign”) is organized by LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD, (Company Registration Number 200416497W) (“LG”). By participating in the Campaign, each participant agrees to be bound by the Terms and Conditions set forth herein.

1. Eligibility

(a) The Campaign is open to participants who are legal residents of Singapore, (i) aged 18 years and above as stated on their Identity Card/Passport (as of 01 March 2026).

(b) By participating in this campaign, each participant warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions.

(c) The participants must subscribe to a minimum one (1) product package from LG Subscribe air conditioner line-up (M4A991220, M4A991224, M3A9912, M3A9920 or M3A9924) between 01 March 2026 and 30 April 2026, and must complete the installation within the installation period of 01 March 2026 to 31 May 2026.

(d) Participants who do not meet the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (the “SCCB”) scoring and or the LG credit criteria shall not be eligible to subscribe to the product and will not be permitted to participate in this Campaign.

(e) Employees and agents of LG, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the campaign, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Campaign, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate in this Campaign.

(f) Entry made by bulk purchase, display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase is not eligible to participate in this Campaign.

(g) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LG reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria as stated herein at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine at its sole discretion whether any participant should be excluded from entering or participating in the Campaign.

2. Campaign Period

(a) The Campaign Period shall commence on 01 March 2026, 00:00hrs and end on 30 April 2026, 23:59hrs Singapore Time.

3. Campaign Mechanics

(a) The Campaign mechanics are as follows:

Step 1: Subscribe to a minimum one (1) product package from LG Subscribe air conditioner line-up (M4A991220, M4A991224, M3A9912, M3A9920 or M3A9924) from the LG Showroom, authorized LG dealers or authorized agents between 01 March 2026 and 30 April 2026.

Step 2: Install the subscribed air conditioner units within the installation period from 01 March 2026 to 31 May 2026.

(b) Each duly completed activity as specified herein shall be referred to as an “Entry”. Each participant shall only be eligible for one (1) Entry during the entire campaign period.

(c) All Entries submitted outside the campaign period, or Entries submitted in any way other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions, will not be eligible for the Campaign. LG will not entertain any correspondence on delayed and/or missing submissions.

(d) Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible Entries to receive the Prize of one (1) LG AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version). The winners will be selected at the sole discretion of LG.

(e) In the event there is any dispute, LG's decision in relation to any aspect of this Campaign is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

4. Prizes

(a) Prize(s): The ten (10) winners will each receive one (1) LG AeroBooster Air Purifier (Pet Version) worth S$839.00.

(b) LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where it is not made by the participant whose name used in the Campaign.

(c) LG may, at its sole discretion, change or substitute the prize to other prize of equal or comparable value without prior notice. The Prize is non-transferable and not exchangeable for cash, credit or other items.

(d) Non-compliance with the Prize redemption instructions in LG’s notification may result in the forfeiture of Prize(s), and such forfeited Prize(s) will be donated it to a charity selected by LG / dealt with at LG’s sole discretion.

(e) Unless otherwise stated by LG, each winner will be notified by email which they used in the LG Subscribe form by 12 June 2026, with instructions on where, when and how to collect the Prize.

(f) The Prize(s) are to be collected by the winner(s) at Letrain Redemption Centre (2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03, Singapore 059763), subject to force majeure events. Each winner will be required to present his/her/their identity card/passport for verification purposes to collect the Prize in person. If the Prize is collected by a proxy, a photocopy of the winner’s identity card/passport ad an authorization letter duly signed by the winner is necessary. For the avoidance of doubt, all the foregoing documents will only be sighted for verification purposes at the point of collection and will not be retained by LG. The winner is required to sign a redemption letter to acknowledge receipt of the Prize. It is the sole responsibility of the winner to receive the Prize. The signed redemption letter shall constitute proof of delivery of the Prize and LG shall not be liable for any unreceived, misdirected, lost or stolen Prize.

(g) The Prize(s) must be collected by the winners within one (1) month from LG’s notification. In the event that any Prize(s) is not collected within such period, LG may at its sole discretion to award the Prize(s) to a replacement winners or donate any unclaimed Prize(s) to charities of its choice.

(h) The Prize(s) are awarded on an AS IS basis. Where applicable, the limited standard product warranty from the manufacturer of the Prize(s) shall constitute each winner’s sole and exclusive remedy with respect to the Prize(s). To the fullest extent permitted by law, LG disclaims all warranties and representations of any kind, express or implied, by law or otherwise. LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen Gifts.

(i) The Prize(s) may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and the winner agrees to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.

5. Gift With Purchase

(a) Gift with Purchase (the “GWP”): The first one hundred (100) eligible participants will each receive one (1) WMF Philadelphia Cromargan® 16 Piece Cutlery Set worth S$179.00. Limited to 1 redemption per customer.

(b) The First one hundred (100) eligible participants who successfully subscribe to any product package from LG Subscribe air conditioner line-up (M4A991220, M4A991224, M3A9912, M3A9920 or M3A9924) from the LG Showroom, authorized LG dealers or authorized agents between 01 March 2026 and 30 April 2026 and install the subscribed air conditioner units within the installation period from 01 March 2026 to 31 May 2026 shall be entitled to receive the GWP.

(c) The GWP must be collected by the eligible participants at Letrain Redemption Centre (2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03, Singapore 059763), subject to force majeure events.

(d) Each eligible participant will be required to present the physical redemption form issued by LG Showroom, authorized LG dealers or authorized agents and his/her/their identity card/passport for verification purposes to collect the GWP in person. If the GWP is collected by a proxy, a physical redemption form, a photocopy of the eligible participant’s identity card/passport and authorization letter duly signed by the eligible participant is necessary. For the avoidance of doubt, all the foregoing documents will only be sighted for verification purposes at the point of collection and will not be retained by LG. The eligible participant is required to sign a redemption letter to acknowledge receipt of the GWP. It is the sole responsibility of the eligible participant to receive the GWP. The signed redemption letter shall constitute proof of delivery of the GWP and LG shall not be liable for any unreceived, misdirected, lost or stolen GWP.

(e) The GWP must be collected by the eligible participant within two (2) weeks from the installation of subscribed air conditioner unit(s). In the event that any GWP is not collected within such period, LG may at its sole discretion to award the GWP to a replacement eligible participant or donate any unclaimed GWP to charities of its choice.

(f) The GWP is awarded on an AS IS basis. Where applicable, the limited standard product warranty from the manufacturer of the GWP shall constitute each eligible participant’s sole and exclusive remedy with respect to the GWP. To the fullest extent permitted by law, LG disclaims all warranties and representations of any kind, express or implied, by law or otherwise. LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen GWP.

6. Intellectual Property

(a) All Entries shall become the property of LG. By participating in the Campaign, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

(b) All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the Campaign shall, at all times, belong to LG.

(c) Each participant represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her are his/her own original works and do not infringe on intellectual property rights or other rights of any third party.

7. Disqualification of Participants

(a) LG may, at its sole and absolute discretion, disqualify any participant who

(i) breaches or violates these Terms and Conditions;

(ii) is suspected of fraud; or

(iii) is suspected to have tampered with the entry process or results of the Campaign in any way.

(b) If it is confirmed that the participant's information is untrue, incomplete or incorrect LG has the right to reject his/her prize.

8. Name and Likeness

Each participant agrees to take part in any and all promotional activities with respect to the Campaign; agrees for LG to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion of the Campaign and/or LG products. Each participant further agrees that LG shall have the right to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in connection with the Campaign and/or LG products (including the promotion of the Campaign and/or LG products), in any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, in any part of the world at LG's sole direction, royalty-free and without any obligation of attribution or consent. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant hereby irrevocably grants to LG all consents and waivers necessary in connection with the above and without further compensation to the participant.

9. Liability and Indemnity

(a) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LG (including its employees and agents) excludes all liability to any participant or third party for any loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, howsoever arising out of the campaign, including without limitation:

(i) any interruption of service that may interfere with any participant’s to participate in the campaign;

(ii) any Entry or prize that is lost or damaged due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LG; and

(iii) any tax liability incurred by a participant arising from the receipt of the prize.

(b) To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant agrees to indemnify and hold LG harmless from and against any and all claims, losses, damages and liabilities of any kind arising from the infringement of any third party intellectual property rights or other right, the breach of any of these Terms and Conditions and/or arising out of or in connection with the participant’s participation in the campaign.

10. Use of Personal Data

(a) By participating in the Content, each participant consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this campaign, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each participant further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

(b) Each participant represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate. Each participant further represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her do not violate any applicable privacy laws.

11. General Terms and Conditions

(a) Each participant shall not without the prior written consent of LG give to the press or any media, any comment relating to the campaign.

(b) Except as otherwise stated in these Terms and Conditions, each participant shall bear his / her own costs and expenses incurred from his/her participation in the campaign.

(c) In the event of disputes relating to or arising from the campaign or these Terms and Conditions, LG shall have the right to final decision and no further claims, appeals and/or correspondences will be entertained.

(d) LG may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.

(e) In the event of unforeseeable events that may jeopardise the campaign (in LG’s sole opinion), LG may, in its sole and absolute discretion, suspend or terminate this campaign without liability.

(f) These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Singapore.