Pork Fillet in Bacon with Eggplant

  • Meat

    Meat

  • Herbs/Condiments

    Herbs/Condiments

  • Vegetables

    Vegetables

  • Heat-proof glass dish

    Heat-proof glass dish

Ingredients

 

SERVINGS: 1~2

 

400g pork fillet, 8 strips bacon, 1/2 eggplant, 2 tablespoons olive oil, Salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.2kg, Heat-proof glass dish on the Rack)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

EU: Use Popular Menu No.3

 

1. Cut pork fillet into 8 pieces (about 50g), add salt and pepper.
2. Wrap pork fillet with bacon.
3. Slice eggplant and put in the olive oil.
4. Place wrapped pork fillets and sliced eggplants on a glass dish.
5. Place food on the Rack. Choose the menu, press start.

Dividing Line

