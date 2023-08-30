About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Impressive Recipes in a Snap

Impressive Recipes in a Snap

MICROWAVE ONLY

Chicken Clear Soup

Chicken Clear Soup

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

Saffron rice

Saffron Rice

Veg.Biryani

Veg.Biryani

Batata Assada

Batata Assada

Brigadeiro

Brigadeiro

Macaroni

Macaroni

Mandioca

Mandioca

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

Risotto

Risotto

Jacket Potatoes

Jacket Potatoes

Stuffed Tomatoes

Stuffed Tomatoes

Borsch

Borsch

Meat in Pots

Meat in Pots

Pelmeni

Pelmeni

Trout with Vegetables

Trout with Vegetables

Grape Leaf

Grape Leaf

Kabsa

Kabsa

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding
PLUS GRILL

Stewed Pork Belly

Stewed Pork Belly

Stir-fried Squid with Curry Powder

Stir-fried Squid with Curry Powder

Espetinho de Carne

Espetinho de Carne

Salgadinhos

Salgadinhos

Chicken Legs with Prunes

Chicken Legs with Prunes

Pork Fillet in Bacon with Eggplant

Pork Fillet in Bacon with Eggplant

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

Kulebyaka with Salmon

Kulebyaka with Salmon

Stuffed Zucchini

Stuffed Zucchini

*Grill recipes are availabe only for products with grill capabilites.

Kitchen image with oven and NeoChef™

Take a glance and explore more on LG products.

Take a glance and explore more on LG products. View All Neochef™

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.