About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Espetinho de Carne

Stir-fried Squid with Curry Powder

Seafood

Seafood

Dairy/Eggs

Dairy/Eggs

Herbs/Condiments

Herbs/Condiments

Vegetables

Vegetables

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 3~4

300g squids, 1/2 onion(sliced), 2 red spur peppers(sliced), 2 Chinese celeries(cut 2 inches), 2 spring onions(cut 2 inches)
2 tablespoons curry powder, 1 egg, 3 tablespoons unsweetened condensed milk, 2 tablespoons oyster sauce,
2 teaspoons sugar, 2 tablespoons chili paste, 2 tablespoons cooking oil
(Weight Range 0.6kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

Asia: Use Popular Menu No.7

1. Remove the head, tentacles and ink-sac from the squid. Pull off and discard the mottled skin. Slice flesh to stripe and cut into cubes, drain.
2. Mix all the ingredients except vegetables and oil.
3. In a microwave-safe bowl, put the mixture, vegetables, oil and squids.
4. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start. Stir at least twice during cooking.

Dividing Line

Recommended Recipes

Stuffed Zucchini

Not a huge zucchini fan? These stuffed recipes will change your mind.

Trout with Vegetables

It's so easy to make that can even make it on a weeknight.

Kulebyaka with Salmon

The king of Russian Salmon Pies.

Risotto

Try making risotto with this recipe.

Enjoy the NeoChef™