Ingredients
SERVINGS: 3~410g butter, 250g trout steak, Salt and pepper to taste, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 50g frozen mixed vegetables
(Weight Range 0.3kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
CIS: Use Popular Menu No.6
1. Brush a parchment paper with butter.
2. Season trout with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
3. Cover trout and vegetables with the parchment paper and put on a dish.
4. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu and press start to cook.
Manual Cook
1. Grease parchment paper with oil.
2. Season the trout with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
3. Put seasoned trout and frozen vegetables on parchment paper and cover.
4. Put food in the oven, and microwave in 700w for 4-5min.
