Trout with Vegetables

  • Fishes

    Meat

  • Vegetable

    Herbs/Condiments

  • Herbs/Condiments

    Vegetables

  • Dairy/Eggs

    Heat-proof glass dish

Ingredients

 

SERVINGS: 3~410g butter, 250g trout steak, Salt and pepper to taste, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 50g frozen mixed vegetables
(Weight Range 0.3kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

 

CIS: Use Popular Menu No.6

1. Brush a parchment paper with butter.
2. Season trout with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
3. Cover trout and vegetables with the parchment paper and put on a dish.
4. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu and press start to cook.

Manual Cook

 

1. Grease parchment paper with oil.
2. Season the trout with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
3. Put seasoned trout and frozen vegetables on parchment paper and cover.
4. Put food in the oven, and microwave in 700w for 4-5min.

Recommended Recipes

Stuffed Zucchini

Not a huge zucchini fan? These stuffed recipes will change your mind.

Stuffed Tomatoes

The tomato season has begun.

Stir-fried Squid with Curry Powder

Easy recipe anyone can master in about 10 minutes.

Kulebyaka with Salmon

The king of Russian Salmon Pies.

View All Recipes

