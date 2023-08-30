About Cookies on This Site

Kulebyaka with Salmon

Seafood

Bread

Dairy/Eggs

Glass tray

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2

 

130g frozen puff pastry(defrosted), 100g salmon fillet(chopped), 1/2 onion(chopped), 1 boiled egg(chopped), Salt and pepper to taste, 1 egg yolk
(Weight Range 0.3kg, Glass tray)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

CIS: Use Popular Menu No.5

1. Add salmon, onion, boiled egg, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.
2. Roll pastry out to 2 mm thickness on a flat surface and place salmon mixture over half of the pastry. Fold and seal edges.
3. Brush pastry with beaten egg yolk and place on a parchment paper.
4. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start to cook.
5. When BEEP, turn food over immediately. And then press start to continue cooking.

 

Dividing Line

