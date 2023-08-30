We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
130g frozen puff pastry(defrosted), 100g salmon fillet(chopped), 1/2 onion(chopped), 1 boiled egg(chopped), Salt and pepper to taste, 1 egg yolk
(Weight Range 0.3kg, Glass tray)
Auto Cook
CIS: Use Popular Menu No.5
1. Add salmon, onion, boiled egg, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.
2. Roll pastry out to 2 mm thickness on a flat surface and place salmon mixture over half of the pastry. Fold and seal edges.
3. Brush pastry with beaten egg yolk and place on a parchment paper.
4. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start to cook.
5. When BEEP, turn food over immediately. And then press start to continue cooking.
