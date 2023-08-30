About Cookies on This Site

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2

200g risotto rice , 1 1/2 cups water or stock, 1/2 cup milk, 200g beef(chopped), 2 eggs, 1 onion(chopped), 50g green peas, 100g grated cheese, Salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.2kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

EU: Use Popular Menu No.6

1. Add all ingredients in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place the bowl in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.
3. After cooking, stir and stand covered for 5-10 minutes if needed.

Manual Cook

1. Add all ingredients in a deep, large bowl, microwave and mix well.
2 Cover with a plastic film and ventilate. Place the bowl in the oven. Microwave in 1000W for 6 minutes, and 10 minutes more in 700W.
3. Select the menu, press Start / Enter After cooking, stir, cover and rest covered for 5-10 minutes if necessary.

Dividing Line

Recommended Recipes

Stuffed Tomatoes

The tomato season has begun.

Borsch

I love the deep ruby color of this borsch!

Espetinho de Carne

Want to have a successful barbecue?

Beef Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is the ultimate cold weather dinner.

View All Recipes

