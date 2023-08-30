About Cookies on This Site

Stuffed Tomatoes

Microwave-safe bowl

Bread

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 3~4

4 medium tomatoes, Salt and pepper to taste, 300g ground beef, 1/2 cup bread crumbs, 2 garlic cloves(crushed), 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon dried greens, 1 tablespoon parmesan cheese
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

EU: Use Popular Menu No.8

1. Cut tops off tomatoes to form hats and remove seeds, taking care not to pierce flesh or skin. Then sprinkle each tomato with salt and pepper.
2. Add the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, mix well.
3. Stuff tomatoes with beef mixture and replace hat.
4. Place stuffed tomatoes on a dish and cover with plastic wrap.
5. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.

Manual Cook

1. Cut the top off the tomatoes to form hats and remove the seeds, being careful not to Pierce the meat.
2. sprinkle each tomato with salt and Pepper.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients in a bowl, mix well.
4. Fill the tomatoes with the meat mixture and place new hats.
5. Place the stuffed tomatoes in a glass dish and cover with a plastic wrap.
6. Place the food in the oven, and microwave in 1000W for 6 minutes.

