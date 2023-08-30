We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 3~4
400g chicken breasts(cut into chunks), 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 onions(chopped), 4 garlic cloves(crushed), 1 ginger root(peeled), 1 cinnamon stick, 2 dried red chilies, 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 400g tomato sauce, 1/2 cup water or stock, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, Salt and pepper to taste
(Weight Range 1.5kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
Asia: Use Popular Menu No.2
1. Add all ingredients in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.
3. Stir at least twice during cooking.
Manual Cook
1. Add all ingredients in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
2. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press START.
3. Stir at least twice during cooking, and microwave on 700W for 4 minutes.
