About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Kabsa

Poultry

Poultry

Grains/Nuts

Grains/Nuts

Fruits

Fruits

Herbs/Condiments

Herbs/Condiments

Ingredients

SERVINGS: 1~2

1/4 cup butter, 1.2kg chicken(cut into 8-10 pieces), 1 large onion(finely chopped), 3 garlic cloves(minced), 1/4 cup tomato puree, 1 tomato(chopped), 2 medium carrots(chopped), 1 pinch grated nutmeg, 1 pinch ground cumin, 1 pinch ground coriander, Salt & freshly ground black pepper, 2 cups hot water, 1 chicken stock cube, 200g long grain rice (don't rinse or soak this), 1/4 cup raisins, 1/4 cup silvered almond, toasted
(Weight Range 2.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)

Image of pressing a menu button.

Auto Cook

MEA: Use Popular Menu No.2

1. Cook chicken, carrots, tomato, tomato puree, garlic, onion and butter in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Place the cooked chicken mixure into a deep and large bowl and add rice, sppices, raisins, almond and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu and press start to cook. Stir at least twice during cooking.

Manual Cook

1. Cook chicken, carrots, tomato, tomato puree, garlic, onion and butter in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Place the cooked chicken mixture into a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and add rice, spices, raisins, almond and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, Microwave in 700W for 10min. Stir at least twice during cooking.

Dividing Line

Recommended Recipes

Chicken Clear Soup

Chicken Clear Soup will definitely warm you up!

Curry Chicken

If you love Indian food you have to try this recipe!

Meat in Pots

Easy Instant Pot Chicken.

Chicken Legs with Prunes

It’s probably the best thing that ever happened to chicken drumsticks.

View All Recipes

Highly Rated

Kitchen image with NeoChef™

Take a glance and explore more on LG products.

Take a glance and explore more on LG products. View All Products

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.