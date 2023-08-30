We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
1 1/2 cups basmati rice, 400g water, 2 cups chopped onions, 1 tomato(chopped), 1 cup vegetables-carrot, beans, peas, potato(chopped), 2 green chilies(chopped), 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste, 1 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1 teaspoon cumin powder, 1 tablespoon biryani masala, 1 cinnamon, 2 cardamoms, 2 cloves, 2 small bay leaves, 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, A bunch of finely chopped coriander leaves(cilantro) and mint leaves, 1 tablespoon oil, 2 tablespoons ghee or clarified butter Salt to taste
(Weight Range 1.0kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
Asia: Use Popular Menu No.8
1. Cook all vegetables and spices in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Place the cooked vegetable mixture into a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and add rice and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start. Stir at least twice during cooking.
Manual Cook
1. Cook all vegetables and spices in a lightly oiled frying pan until lightly browned.
2. Place the cooked vegetable mixture into a deep and large microwave-safe bowl and add rice and water. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Microwave on 1000W for 8 minutes.
* Stir at least twice during cooking.
