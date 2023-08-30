About Cookies on This Site

31" 17:9 4K UHD Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

31MU97

Print

All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

31"

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

17:9

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Resolution

4096 X 2160

Color Gamut

AdobeRGB over 99%

Color Calibrated

Yes

Brightness

320 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1000: 1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

INTERFACE

HDM1 1.4

2

Display Port

Yes

Mini Display Port

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Up-stream (PC)

Yes (USB3.0 x 1)

USB Down-stream (Other device)

Yes (USB 3.0 x3)

APPLICATION

Screen Split 2.0

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

My Display Preset

Yes

OnScreen Control

Yes

GAMING

Free Sync

No

Game Mode

No

DAS mode

No

Black Stabalizer

No

ECO

Flicker Free

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio Output (Watt)

Speaker 5W * 2

STAND

Tilt

-5~15 Degree

Height

140mm

Pivot

Yes

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount Size (mm)

100 X 100

POWER

Internal / External

Internal

What people are saying