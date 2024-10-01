We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraFine™ 27" IPS Display Monitor with Ergo Stand
Exceptional Image Quality
3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Full Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
Lifelike realism with IPS and UHD resolution
UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear
Compatible with Every Posture
The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
USB-C
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
717 x 477 x 247
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.1 x 726.0 x 400.2(↑) 613.1 x 596.0 x 400.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.8
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2020
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
25.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
130W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
