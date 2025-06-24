We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Purify your air, pamper your cat
Heated dome seat
A warm, inviting space for your pet
Total air purification
Advanced air purification system
Cat relax mode
Modes designed with pets in mind
Pet care tracking
Monitor your cat's weight, resting time
A warm, inviting space for your cat
A relaxing and cozy space with 2 heat settings, designed for your cat's comfort.
Consistent warm mode
Offers steady warmth on a timer to keep your cat comfortable.
Sensing warmth mode
Heats only when your cat is seated, providing warmth during the preset timer.
Air purification system for pet-friendly homes
Advanced air purification designed to reduce cat fur¹⁾, allergens²⁾, and odors³⁾.
Uvnano
Care for hidden areas
UVnano light eliminates over 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses from fan blades, ensuring hygienic surfaces⁴⁾.
Easy change Pre Filter
Easily replaceable for clean, fresh air
Captures large particles like pet hair and dust, and can be easily cleaned or replaced to ensure peak performance.
Strong when needed, silent for your cat
Powerful air purification, quiet operation when your cat is using it for comfort.
Clean air and cat weight and resting time, all in one place
Easily control your purifier and monitor your cat's weight and resting time LG ThinQ, anytime, anywhere5).
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
FAQ
What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare air purifier? What is its performance like?
The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). UVnano light kills over 99.998% of harmful bacteria on the surface of the fan blades, helping keep even hard-to-reach areas more hygienic.
Where is the best place to put the air purifier?
Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.
The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
BASIC SPEC.
-
Color
Clay Brown
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
CADR (CMH)
No
-
CADR (CMM)
3.22
-
Recommended area (㎡)
24.8
-
Display(Method)
No
-
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
-
Exterior Design
Round Type
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
52 / 21
-
Power input (W)
52
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50Hz
-
Rated Voltage
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Product Type (Model Name)
AS25GCBZ0.AHK
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-08
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
710 x 800 x 422
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
735 x 587 x 480
-
Product Weight (kg)
11.6
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
15.1
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
6 steps (Auto/Low/Middle/High/Turbo/Sleep)
-
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
-
Particle Density Display
No
-
Pet Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
No
-
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
-
Sleep Mode
No
-
Sleep Timer
No
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Wireless Charging Function
No
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series V-Pet Filter X 1 EA
-
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
-
[App] Auto On / Off
Yes
-
AQI Status / Report
Yes
-
Filter Life Monitoring
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
