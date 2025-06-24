First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.

Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.

For the Aero Series V Pet Filter, light can regenerate the performance of the photocatalytic deodorizing filter.

Regenerate the filter by exposing it to sunlight in an open area. At night, regenerate the filter by exposing it to a light for about 3 hours.

We recommend a regeneration cycle of once every 2 months for about 3 hours.

*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.

*The regeneration performance of the deodorizing filter was tested under standard test conditions for household odors (ammonia, acetic acid, acetaldehyde) commonly encountered in homes with pets.

*Standard test conditions: Evaluated according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association's test method for removing harmful gases (deodorization).