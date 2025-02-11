Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
462L Bottom Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver

GB-B4624PY

462L Bottom Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver

  Front view
  Left side view
  Right side view
  Front door all open with food
  Top door open with food
  Drawer detailed view
  • Drawer detailed view
  • Drawer detailed view
  • Drawer detailed view
  • Drawer detailed view
  • Drawer detailed view
  Bar Display Detail
  Pocket (Reversible) Side
  Bar Back
Front view
Left side view
Right side view
Front door all open with food
Top door open with food
Drawer detailed view
Drawer detailed view
Drawer detailed view
Drawer detailed view
Drawer detailed view
Drawer detailed view
Bar Display Detail
Pocket (Reversible) Side
Bar Back

Key Features

  • NatureFRESH™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • FRESHBalancer™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • LG ThinQ™(Wi-Fi)
More
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

Linear Cooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃*, locking in freshness for up to 7 days**.

GB-B4452SE_Bottom-Freezer-NobleSteel-02-2-LinearCooling-Desktop
GB-B4452SE_Bottom-Freezer-NobleSteel-02-2-LinearCooling
GB-B4452SE_Bottom-Freezer-NobleSteel-02-2-LinearCooling
24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

*Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling+™ starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

**Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-Door Cooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN). Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Adjust Humidity Settings
FRESHBalancer™

Adjust Humidity Settings

Extend the life of your fruits and vegetables by optimising the humidity levels in the Fresh Balancer™.
Inverter Linear Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ offers quiet operation and lasting durability. As the heart of your refrigerator, it’s backed by a 10-year parts warranty*.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time

Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time

The enclosed ‘chilled’ compartment remains colder than the main refrigerator cavity. This helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

Smart Convenience

Control and Monitor with *LG ThinQ™

Control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Impeccable Exterior Design

Impeccable Exterior Design

The new sleek and elegant bottom mount fridge is 700mm in width and accommodates most kitchens with a premium exterior design that will complement your own kitchen.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GB-B4624PY_techspec

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    381

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    133

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    329

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    462

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • External LED Display

    Yes [External LED]

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    91

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    100

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Side Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    381

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

