611L Multi Door Refrigerator in White Glass Finish

Differentiated and Slim Design with Fresh Innovation
Linear Cooling™
Seals in freshness for longer period
Door Cooling+™
Cools items in door compartment quickly and promotes even cooling
FRESHConverter+™
Prolonges freshness by adjusting temperature based on food type
Premium Flat Design
Slim and sleek design in white glass
Expanded Fridge Storage, Improved Volume
With more space redistributed to the fridge, there is plenty of space for groceries.
Seals In Farm Freshness Longer
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavour and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days*.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
Door Cooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
FRESHConverter+™
Adjust Temperature based on Food Type
FRESHConverter™ retains the optimal temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish and vegetables.
*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.
Hygiene Fresh+™
Reduce Fridge Odours and Eliminates Bacteria*
Hygiene Fresh+™ automatically cleans and purifies its internal air, ensuring that the air inside is kept fresh and hygienic. Its five-stage filtering system helps keep food fresher for longer.
*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
Hassle-Free Fridge Cleaning
Effortlessly clean without unplugging or disable the fridge alarm.
*Pressing the Cleaning Time button for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes. When the Cleaning Time is activated, the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off while the LED will remain on.
Sleek, Flat Mirror Design
Refined Elegance for the Modern Kitchen
The premium flat mirror door design adds a touch of elegance while resisting scratches and maintaining its original colour and finish.
Smart Convenience
Control and Monitor with
*LG ThinQ™
Control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
10 Year Parts Warranty
With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year part warranty*
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
FAQ
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. Fromconvenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1860 x 736
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
434
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Essence White
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
CAPACITY
-
Gross Volume Freezer (L)
210
-
Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)
461
-
Gross Volume Total (L)
671
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
176
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
435
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
611
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
146
-
Packing Weight (kg)
155
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1860 x 736
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Cleaning Time
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
4 Transparent
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Essence White
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
434
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2 Full
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
