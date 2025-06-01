611L Multi Door Refrigerator in White Glass Finish

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GF-B6174TW
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Hygiene Fresh+™
  • Metal Fresh™
  • Fresh Converter
More

Differentiated and Slim Design with Fresh Innovation

Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

Linear Cooling™

Seals in freshness for longer period

Seals in freshness longer

Door Cooling+™

Cools items in door compartment quickly and promotes even cooling

Lower energy consumption and cost savings

FRESHConverter+™

Prolonges freshness by adjusting temperature based on food type

Premium Flat Design

Premium Flat Design

Slim and sleek design in white glass

A modern classic kitchen reflected in the sleek design of the lg french door refrigerator with black mirror doors.
A cozy living room and kitchen are reflected in the sleek design of the lg french door refrigerator with mirror doors.
Completing the stylish kitchen space, the LG french door refrigerator with black mirror doors.
Large fridge space

Expanded Fridge Storage, Improved Volume

With more space redistributed to the fridge, there is plenty of space for groceries.

Large Fridge Space

Linear Cooling™

Seals In Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavour and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days*.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Door Cooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Icon showing the location of the fresh converter inside the lg french door refrigerator

FRESHConverter+™

Adjust Temperature based on Food Type

FRESHConverter™ retains the optimal temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish and vegetables.

*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.

Hygiene Fresh+™

Reduce Fridge Odours and Eliminates Bacteria*

Hygiene Fresh+™ automatically cleans and purifies its internal air, ensuring that the air inside is kept fresh and hygienic. Its five-stage filtering system helps keep food fresher for longer.

*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Cleaning Time

Hassle-Free Fridge Cleaning

Effortlessly clean without unplugging or disable the fridge alarm.

*Pressing the Cleaning Time button for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes. When the Cleaning Time is activated, the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off while the LED will remain on.

Sleek, Flat Mirror Design

Refined Elegance for the Modern Kitchen

The premium flat mirror door design adds a touch of elegance while resisting scratches and maintaining its original colour and finish.

Metal Fresh™

Cool Metallic Accents for a Premium Finish

Sleek silver accents along the shelves and drawers enhance the interior with a refined, premium feel.

Smart Convenience

Control and Monitor with
*LG ThinQ™

Control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year part warranty*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

FAQ

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. Fromconvenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 736

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    434

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence White

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Freezer (L)

    210

  • Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)

    461

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    671

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    176

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    435

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    611

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    146

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    155

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 736

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    4 Transparent

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence White

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    434

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 Full

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

