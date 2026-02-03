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646L InstaView® Multi Door Refrigerator in Beige

646L InstaView® Multi Door Refrigerator in Beige

GF-K6465EE
LG multi door refrigerator in beige with InstaView glass panel and water dispenser front view
LG multi door refrigerator beige front design with InstaView glass door and built-in water dispenser
LG multi door refrigerator interior fully stocked with fresh food showing large capacity storage layout
LG multi door refrigerator interior organization with shelves, drawers and fresh food storage
LG multi door refrigerator empty interior showing storage compartments and large capacity layout
LG InstaView refrigerator glass panel lighting up when tapped demonstrating knock-to-view feature
LG multi door refrigerator water dispenser close-up with integrated door design in beige finish
LG refrigerator Hygiene Fresh air filter and interior control panel detail inside refrigerator compartment
LG refrigerator Big Fresh Zone drawers for fruits and vegetables storage close-up
LG multi door refrigerator premium door handle and panel design detail in beige finish
LG multi door refrigerator top compartment open showing organized shelves with fresh food storage
LG multi door refrigerator bottom freezer compartments open with frozen food storage layout
LG multi door refrigerator angled front view with InstaView glass panel illuminated
LG multi door refrigerator right side exterior panel view showing appliance depth and design
LG multi door refrigerator rear panel view showing back design and installation components
LG multi door refrigerator in beige with InstaView glass panel and water dispenser front view
LG multi door refrigerator beige front design with InstaView glass door and built-in water dispenser
LG multi door refrigerator interior fully stocked with fresh food showing large capacity storage layout
LG multi door refrigerator interior organization with shelves, drawers and fresh food storage
LG multi door refrigerator empty interior showing storage compartments and large capacity layout
LG InstaView refrigerator glass panel lighting up when tapped demonstrating knock-to-view feature
LG multi door refrigerator water dispenser close-up with integrated door design in beige finish
LG refrigerator Hygiene Fresh air filter and interior control panel detail inside refrigerator compartment
LG refrigerator Big Fresh Zone drawers for fruits and vegetables storage close-up
LG multi door refrigerator premium door handle and panel design detail in beige finish
LG multi door refrigerator top compartment open showing organized shelves with fresh food storage
LG multi door refrigerator bottom freezer compartments open with frozen food storage layout
LG multi door refrigerator angled front view with InstaView glass panel illuminated
LG multi door refrigerator right side exterior panel view showing appliance depth and design
LG multi door refrigerator rear panel view showing back design and installation components

Key Features

  • InstaView®
  • Linear Cooling
  • Door Cooling+
  • Hygiene Fresh+
  • Water Dispenser with Plumbing
  • Automatic Ice Maker
More
lg multi door refrigerator with instaview feature placed in a modern kitchen.

lg multi door refrigerator with instaview feature placed in a modern kitchen.

What’s to love about LG fridge?

Close up view of an lg multi door refrigerator with instaview feature.

InstaView®

Knock twice to see inside

Close up view of an lg multi door refrigerator with various fresh fruits and vegetables.

Linear Cooling

Seals in freshness for longer period

Close up view of doorcooling air duct in an lg multi door refrigerator.

Door Cooling+

Promotes even cooling

A person is getting a cup of water from lg multi door refrigerator's water dispenser.

UV Nano®

Removes up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria*

*The UV Nano® (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users. UV Nano® is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length). 

InstaView®

Knock Twice, See Inside

Knock twice on the glass to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door. This prevents cold air from escaping and helps keep food fresher for longer. 

The lg refrigerator door is knocked on twice, and the InstaView light turns on, revealing the food items inside without opening the door.

Hygiene Fresh+™ - Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Hygiene Fresh+®

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

 

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+® , which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999% of bacteria.

*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions. The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.

Freshness

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃*, locking in freshness for up to 7 days*.

lg refrigerator linear cooling keeps food fresh for up to 7 days with plus or minus 0.5 celcius temperature control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Door Cooling+

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. This not only keeps items on the door shelves cold*, but also promotes even and faster cooling.

lg refrigerator door cooling technology helps foods and beverages to maintain consistent temperature.

lg refrigerator door cooling technology helps foods and beverages to maintain consistent temperature.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product. Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

UV Nano®

Ice and Water Dispenser

UV Nano® refreshes your water dispenser nozzle every day, automatically eliminating 99.99% of bacteria* from the water nozzle with UV light

Showcasing how Uvnano feature purifies water through filters.

*The UV Nano® (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users. UV Nano® is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length)

Multi Air Flow

Coolness from Every Angle

The multi air flow system ensures reliable cooling performance by surrounding food with cold air from various angles, keeping it fresh and cold.

Auto Ice Maker

More Ice Cubes for the Family

The Auto Ice Maker eliminates the need for daily tasks such as manually filling water and twisting ice trays, ensuring a continuous supply of ice cubes with minimal effort.

Auto ice maker feature of lg multi door refrigerator, creating and storing ice.

Smart Fill

Effortless Precision with One Touch

Press and hold for 3 seconds to set your preferred amount, then dispense it instantly with a single push. Choose from preset volumes of 250ml, 500ml, or 1.0L for convenient, spill‑free dispensing.

*The Smart Fill will only operate when the user manually selects the desired dispensing option (250ml, 500ml, 1000ml).

Smart Convenience

Smart Living Begins with *LG ThinQ®

Manage your refrigerator easily and receive the latest alerts from anywhere with the LG ThinQ® app.

lg multi door refrigerator with instaview feature with lg thinq mobile applcation on the side.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ® app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.

Receive Alerts Through LG ThinQ®

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification to your phone to alert you. 

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG SmartThinQ® is now renamed as LG ThinQ®. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.

Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

FAQ

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView® fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView® technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer. It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.

Q.

What is LG Linear Cooling?

A.

Linear Cooling is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

What is LG Door Cooling+ ?

A.

Door Cooling+ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView® Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

K6465EE
Storage Volume Total (L)
646
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1792 x 729
Door Cooling+
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    509

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Beige-Beige

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    22

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    239

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    385

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    646

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    149

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    159

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1792 x 729

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Water Only

  • Plumbing

    Plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Beige-Beige

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    509

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

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