324L 1 Door Freezer Bundle with 386L 1 Door Refrigerator in Glass Beige

324L 1 Door Freezer Bundle with 386L 1 Door Refrigerator in Glass Beige

324L 1 Door Freezer Bundle with 386L 1 Door Refrigerator in Glass Beige

OBJFRIDGE.PTO3
  • GB-B3243BE + GB-B3864BE
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Express Freeze
  • Metal Fresh+™
  • ThinQ(Wi-fi)
  • Tempered Glass Shelf
  • Multi Air Flow
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
GB-B3243BE

GB-B3243BE

324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige
GB-B3864BE

GB-B3864BE

386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige

It shows a mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection.

LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG Freezer Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

It shows mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection is placed in a dark-tone modern kitchen.

It shows mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection is placed in the kitchen.

It shows mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection is placed in a bright-tone modern kitchen.

Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space

LG Freezer Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It's a mist beige color Freezer.

*Only Mist Beige is currently available.

Designed for a Better Life

It shows the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.

Custom-built Look

It shows the groceries are placed inside the product and cold air comes out and is being stored fresh.

Fresh Freezing

The inner rim of the product is highlighted in neon color to show a large storage space of the product.

Ample Storage

It shows a mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the freezer.

Smart Convenience

Seamless Fit Design

A Custom-built Look Made Easy

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this design delivers a custom, built-in look.

Clean Lines that Fit your Style

Get a minimal, seamless kitchen with zero-clearance hinges that install right next to a wall.

Clean Lines that Fit your Style

Smooth Lines to Fit Any Décor

Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.

Smooth Lines to Fit Any Décor

A Door to Suit your Taste

To fit your space, the door handle direction can be conveniently changed to left or right.

A Door to Suit your Taste

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Background color image

Freshness

Fast & All-around Cooling

Get your groceries cold fast with ice-cold bursts of air and multidirectional airflow.

Fast & All-around Cooling

Freshness All Around

Chill food in every direction with Multi Air Flow to keep your food fresh.

The product door is open and the cold air from the inside flows evenly.

A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant

Don't let your new pint of ice cream melt. Hit Express Freeze for a powerful blast of icy cold air.

The Express Freeze button is enlarged and highlighted, and cold air comes out from the inside.

Store More with More Interior Space

Larger Storage

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy more space in this all-new freezer providing ample room for all your groceries.

The inner rim of the product is highlighted in neon color to show a large storage space of the product with fully stored.

Extra Space When You Need It

For times when you need more room in your freezer, simply remove the Twist Ice Maker.

The image shows a removable ice maker. The space where the ice maker was removed is filled with food.

*Compared with LG’s previous column models.

Background color image

Smart Convenience

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your freezer remotely and get smart alerts from the convenient LG ThinQ™ app.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Link your Freezer & Smartphone

Get your freezer ready for new food by tapping 'Express Freeze' in the LG ThinQ™ app.

The woman is looking at her cell phone.

Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the freezer door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

The man is looking at his cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty

LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor™ controls piston speeds to save energy and is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Logo of Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty and Smart Inverter

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).

FAQ

Q.

How do I clean the LG Objet Collection® product?

A.

A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection® product.

Q.

Can I get a color sample prior to purchase?

A.

Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product samples.

Q.

Do Freezers come in different colors?

A.

LG has worked with the experts to bring you color options that will harmoniously fit into any interior. Choose from the following selection of colors: Mist Beige, Mist Mint, etc.

Summary

Print

Dimension (mm)

dimension
Product Type
LnF(Freezer)
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
Storage Volume Total (L)
324
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

N/A

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Beige

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

LnF(Freezer)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Beige

Door (Material)

Glass

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

F Metal

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

N/A

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Drawer_Freezer

4 Transparent

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Inner Top Display

Express Freeze

Yes

Door alarm

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

CAPACITY

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

324

Storage Volume Total (L)

324

Gross Volume Freezer (L)

355

Gross Volume Total (L)

355

Summary

Print
Storage Volume Total (L)
386
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
Door Cooling+
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

230

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Beige

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

LnF(Larder)

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

3

CAPACITY

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

386

Storage Volume Total (L)

386

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Cool

Yes

Internal LED Display

Yes [Inner Dot Display]

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

85

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Beige

Door (Material)

Glass

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

230

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Full

Door Basket_Transparent

5

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Yes

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

