Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
*Only Mist Beige is currently available.
Designed for a Better Life
A Custom-built Look Made Easy
Clean Lines that Fit your Style
Smooth Lines to Fit Any Décor
Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.
A Door to Suit your Taste
To fit your space, the door handle direction can be conveniently changed to left or right.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.
Freshness All Around
Chill food in every direction with Multi Air Flow to keep your food fresh.
The product door is open and the cold air from the inside flows evenly.
A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant
The Express Freeze button is enlarged and highlighted, and cold air comes out from the inside.
Extra Space When You Need It
For times when you need more room in your freezer, simply remove the Twist Ice Maker.
The image shows a removable ice maker. The space where the ice maker was removed is filled with food.
*Compared with LG’s previous column models.
Link your Freezer & Smartphone
Get your freezer ready for new food by tapping 'Express Freeze' in the LG ThinQ™ app.
The woman is looking at her cell phone.
Open Door Alerts
Not sure if you left the freezer door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.
The man is looking at his cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty
Logo of Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty and Smart Inverter
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).
FAQ
How do I clean the LG Objet Collection® product?
A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection® product.
Can I get a color sample prior to purchase?
Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product samples.
Do Freezers come in different colors?
LG has worked with the experts to bring you color options that will harmoniously fit into any interior. Choose from the following selection of colors: Mist Beige, Mist Mint, etc.
-
324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige
-
386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige
Summary
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
N/A
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
LnF(Freezer)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
87
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige
-
Door (Material)
-
Glass
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
F Metal
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
N/A
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
4 Transparent
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 1 Tray
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
324
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
324
-
Gross Volume Freezer (L)
-
355
-
Gross Volume Total (L)
-
355
Summary
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
230
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
LnF(Larder)
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
3
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
386
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
386
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Cool
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
85
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige
-
Door (Material)
-
Glass
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
230
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
Full
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
5
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
