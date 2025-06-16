Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel

623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel

GS-L6104EV
  • GS-L6104EV
  • LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
  • LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
  • LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
  • LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
  • LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
  • LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
  • LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
  • LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
GS-L6104EV
LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV
LG 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel, GS-L6104EV

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Ice & Water Dispenser
  • Metal Fresh™
  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
More

What’s to love about LG fridge freezers?

High Energy Efficiency

High Energy Efficiency

First side-by-side refrigerator with 4-ticks energy efficiency

FRESH Converter™

FRESH Converter™

Prolongs temperature by adjusting temperature based on food type

UV Nano® Water Dispenser

UV Nano® Water Dispenser

Removes up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria*

The ThinQ™ smartphone in screen with 3 icons.

ThinQ™

Smart control for a smarter life

UV Nano®

Ice and Water Dispenser

UVnano® refreshes your water dispenser nozzle every day, automatically eliminating 99.99% of bacteria* from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users. UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Even & Faster Cooling

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. This not only keeps items on the door shelves cold*, but also promotes even and faster cooling.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Freshness

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃*, locking in freshness for up to 7 days**.

Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. 

**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

FRESH Converter™

Prolongs Freshness with Temperature Control

Fresh Converter™ helps you to choose the optimum temperature settings for different foods. Preserve delicious flavours for longer with temperatures carefully catered to meat, fish and vegetables.

Smart Convenience

Control and Monitor with *LG ThinQ™

Control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

Control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Smart Personalisation

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before the high usage to prevent energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it reduces energy waste by limiting compressor movements.

Smart Personalisation

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

Receive Alerts Through LG ThinQᵀᴹ

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification to your phone to alert you.

Receive Alerts Through LG ThinQᵀᴹ

Pocket Handle

Pocket Handle

Crafted for elegance and modern living.

Metal Fresh™ "

Metal Fresh™

Cool metallic back wall for a premium touch.

Metallic Decoration

Metallic Decoration

Sleek and luxurious metallic finish.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.

10 Year Parts Warranty

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

FAQ

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 731

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    360

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4Tick

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    15

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    190

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    404

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    623

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    150

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    160

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 731

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Spray

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    360

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you