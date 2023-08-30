We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to buy
395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Objet Collection Beige
395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Objet Collection Beige
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
TYPE
-
Top Freezer Refrigerator
-
Net Storage (Freezer)
-
90
-
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
305
-
Net Storage (total)
-
395
-
Gross Storage (Freezer)
-
108
-
Gross Storage (Refrigerator)
-
315
-
Gross Storage (total)
-
423
-
20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck
-
24/48/67
-
Temp.control-Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
-
Yes
-
Temp.control-Express Freezing
-
Yes
-
Temp.control-Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Temp.function-Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Refrigerant
-
R600A
-
Inverter Compressor
-
BMK090NAMV
-
Color
-
Nature Beige
-
Finish (Case)-PET/ PCM (Option)
-
EMBO
-
Handle Type-Material
-
Plastic
-
Handle Type-Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
-
Pocket-Handle
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
Yes (Module 4)
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Shelf-Tempered glass
-
2 (Deco Front Grey)
-
Door basket-Transparent
-
4 Full
-
Door basket-2ℓ Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Fresh Zone (Fruits & Vegetables)
-
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Veg Box Cover T/V-Veg Box Cover T/V
-
Yes(Front Décor Gray)
-
Vegetable Box-One (without Divider)
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Egg tray
-
Yes (10*1 Eggs)
-
Ice maker-1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
-
Yes
-
Door basket-Transparent
-
2 (Full)
-
Shelf-Tempered glass
-
1 (Deco Front Grey)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
GT-B3952BN
395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Objet Collection Beige