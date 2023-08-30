About Cookies on This Site

395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Objet Collection Beige

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Objet Collection Beige

GT-B3952BN

GT-B3952BN

395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Objet Collection Beige

front view
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for *up to 7days.

*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.
Door Cooling ™

Delivers FreshnessEvenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Moving Ice Maker can be easily detached, and more food can be stored instead.
Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Dimensions

GT-B3952BN
Capacity
395 L
Dimension (W X H X D)
700 X 1760 X 680
key usp1
LinearCooling™
key usp2
Door Cooling+™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Top Freezer Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

90

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

305

Net Storage (total)

395

Gross Storage (Freezer)

108

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

315

Gross Storage (total)

423

STUFFING Q

20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck

24/48/67

GENERAL FEATURES

Temp.control-Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

Yes

Temp.control-Express Freezing

Yes

Temp.control-Door alarm

Yes

Temp.function-Door Cooling+

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Refrigerant

R600A

Inverter Compressor

BMK090NAMV

Color

Nature Beige

Finish (Case)-PET/ PCM (Option)

EMBO

Handle Type-Material

Plastic

Handle Type-Type (Name of handles and Easy open)

Pocket-Handle

Bio Shield (gasket)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Lamp

Yes (Module 4)

COMPARTMENT

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Hygiene Fresh

No

Shelf-Tempered glass

2 (Deco Front Grey)

Door basket-Transparent

4 Full

Door basket-2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Fresh Zone (Fruits & Vegetables)

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Veg Box Cover T/V-Veg Box Cover T/V

Yes(Front Décor Gray)

Vegetable Box-One (without Divider)

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Egg tray

Yes (10*1 Eggs)

Ice maker-1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)

Yes

Door basket-Transparent

2 (Full)

Shelf-Tempered glass

1 (Deco Front Grey)

front view

GT-B3952BN

395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Objet Collection Beige